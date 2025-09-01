Super 10’s

1 September 2025 | Tennis ACT

Super 10’s – ACT Region 2026

If you are interested in potential selection for TERM 3 2026 Super 10’s Camps please Register your interest here (Closes July 17th 2026)

What’s new for Super 10s in 2026

From 2026, the Super 10s program will evolve to better align with an expanded and strengthened national Green Ball (GB) competition ecosystem. With increased quality and volume of local, state and national GB events, Super 10s for 2026 will look slightly different in its overall design and delivery.

This evolution reflects a deliberate shift to ensure Super 10s complements—rather than competes with—Green Ball competition. Moving forward, the focus is on clearer role definition across the pathway, where:

Green Ball events provide the primary competition platform.

Super 10s prioritises high-quality player development training, learning environments and targeted match-play experiences that support—rather than duplicate—the competition calendar.

The overarching goal is to create a more coherent, sustainable and developmentally aligned pathway that balances training, competition and progression for young athletes.

Integration with the National Green Ball Pathway

Super 10s will sit alongside a structured national Green Ball pathway, supporting smoother transitions and stronger alignment between training and competition:

Green Ball State Series & Race – Greater Talent Team and State Head Coach presence at key Green Ball events, including State Series events, State Finals and Green Ball Nationals.

Individualised tournament scheduling support – The Tennis Australia Talent Team can work collaboratively with families and private coaches to recommend a tailored tournament schedule for athletes, incorporating local, state and national events in a way that supports long-term development.

New Green Ball State Camps and State of Origin Event

To strengthen development opportunities across the year, new Green Ball State Camps will be introduced along with State of Origin challenges against other states and their Super 10’s players:

Up to Six Super 10s State Camps across Terms 1–3 (2026)

Designed to progressively build toward Green Ball Nationals in November 2026 and the National Super 10s AO National Camp in January 2027.

State of Origin event (dates TBA)



Super 10’s Selection Criteria

Participation in Super 10’s is via invitation only. Players must regsiter their interest in order to be eligible for selection. Players may be asked to attend a “Super 10’s Challenge Day” to heighten their chance of selection, particularly if they have insufficient competition exposure or results. If this relates to you, you will be notified via email after registering your interest. Invitations for the upcoming season will be given out to players based on the following data:

Results at 2025/26 JDS, RMS and/or CTL events *

Results at Challenge Day Trials and /or the previous Super 10’s season

Players with at least a “Green 2” Universal Tennis Colour Ball Rating

Universal Tennis Colour Ball Rating Players with a Universal Tennis Rating with a 100% reliability status

Players who have played at least 12 recorded green ball matches over the past 12 months (JDS, RMS or CTL)

over the past 12 months (JDS, RMS or CTL) Players born in Dec 2015, 2016 or 2017.

On court qualities (best effort, competitiveness, honesty, respect, sportsmanship)

* Info on Junior Development Series (JDS) & Canberra Tennis League (CTL) https://www.tennis.com.au/act. Info on Regional Match Play Series (RMS) www.tennis.com.au/nsw/about-us/regions/south-east

Challenge Days (Trial Session)

A “Challenge Day” trial may be held in the lead up to upcoming Super 10’s camps if required. After a player registers their expression of interest to participate in Super 10’s, anyone required to join a trial session to assist their chance of selection will be contacted via email.

Trial sessions will be used for players who don’t already have sufficient results from previous green ball competitive events and who also meet the below “guidelines for participation”.



“CHALLENGE DAY” – Guidelines for participation

To be eligable for a Challenge Day Trial players must meet the following requirements and competencies:

Is at least 8 years of age *

* Has played at least 12 recorded green ball matches over the past 12 months (JDS, RMS or CTL)

over the past 12 months (JDS, RMS or CTL) Have a “Green 2” Universal Tennis Colour Ball Rating

Universal Tennis Colour Ball Rating Can rally at least 10 shots up and down the middle of the court.

Competent at serving the ball in with at least a 50% success rate.

Competent at hitting topspin forehand and backhands

Is able to move the ball around the court with purpose.

Has a good attitude on court by showing respect to the game and their opponent.

If unsure, please speak with your child’s private coach to assess whether the players stage of development is appropriate.

*If a player is exceptionally advanced and under the age of 8 years, you may request an exception from this rule by contacting the ACT Talent Development Manager – Nathan Price [email protected]

2026 Camp Dates:



Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre – 1 Riggall Place Lyneham, ACT 2602

Term 1: March 28th

Term 2: May 23rd

Term 3: August 22nd

State of Origin Challenge: TBA

If you are interested in potential selection for Super 10’s Camps in TERM 3 please Register your interest here (Closes July 17th 2026) PLEASE NOTE: Registering your interest for this event DOES NOT give you selection into thesse event.

If you have missed the registration deadline and feel your child’s level would be appropriate for Super 10s camps, please contact Nathan Price, Talent Development Manager – Canberra at [email protected]

AGE ELIGIBILITY:

All players must be born in December of 2015 or later (2016/2017) to be eligible for Super 10’s Camps.