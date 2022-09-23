Tennis ACT Board of Directors nominations

23 September 2022 | Tennis ACT

The Nominations Committee and Tennis ACT Board of Directors are calling for nominations from candidates who are passionate and motivated to lead the organisation through an exciting time for the sport.

Beyond ensuring the good governance of the organisation, elected Directors will play a significant role overseeing the implementation of our strategy as well as supporting our staff, volunteers and stakeholders through new opportunities and challenges as we work to engage more in our sport in the ACT and region.

There are two positions up for election by the Members this year. A further position is to be appointed by the Board. All positions are for a term of three years. The Tennis ACT Board and Nominations committee endorses two current Directors being re-elected (Adam Bartlett and Ann Landrigan). Neither Adam nor Ann are on the Nominations Committee and were excluded from any decision of endorsement of the Board. These current Directors constantly display Tennis’ values and meet the basic requirements possessing all the ‘must have’ elements whilst also addressing the skills priorities below respectively which are being sought:

A person with a strong legal background, deep experience and credibility in modernising constitutional frameworks; working across sport to enhance governance; and experience with integrity items capable of logically working through. The person should also have experience in community clubs, grassroots tennis and building strong relationships.

A person with a strong background in accounting and finance and in developing and applying risk management frameworks; as well as significant experience on Finance & Audit Committees and Board of Director Experience. The person should also have experience in community clubs, grassroots tennis and building strong relationships.

These priorities have been set taking into account our skills matrix which better aligns Tennis ACT Board Director competencies with our strategic plan and objectives. Both Adam and Ann are key members of various subcommittees. Adam is a key member of the Integrity Committee and has compiled detailed research on the Redress Scheme (intellectual property which is critical to ongoing engagement with the Commonwealth in relation to the Redress Scheme). Ann is a key member of the Finance & Audit Committee (FAC) and assisted navigating the organisation through COVID – her corporate knowledge will also be critical given the tenure of the FAC Chair is set to conclude at AGM 2023.

Please note the Tennis ACT Board: Basic Requirements—these are considered to be ‘must haves’ for all Directors. It is critical for all Tennis ACT Directors:

to be financially literate (comfortable with P&L Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flows at a minimum)

to understand and accept director duties and governance basics (confidentiality, conflict of interest, due diligence, board room etiquette, separation of board vs management responsibilities etc) This can come from other relevant Board experience or through educations such as AICD courses

to satisfy working with vulnerable people (WWVP) check and police check requirements and understand the imperatives of member protection

to hold a valid Director Identification Number issued by Australian Business Registry Services

to reinforce the culture and values of the organisation in the way they operate including having high personal integrity, a communication style that fosters constructive debate

to have the time and capacity to do the work required

to have a genuine connection with tennis

to be contemporary and future facing in considering Tennis ACT’s strategic direction and execution, which involves effective stakeholder communication.

The Tennis ACT Board (excluding the current Tennis ACT Directors up for re-election or reappointment) has also informed us that it unanimously supports the two current Tennis ACT Directors up for re-election this year – Adam Bartlett (Member Elected) and Ann Landrigan (Member Elected). The Tennis ACT Board considers that each makes a significant contribution to the Board on multiple dimensions.

The Tennis ACT Board has a strong desire to maintain consistency in leadership post the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, the Tennis ACT Board must maintain its commitment to its diversity policy to have 40% women, 40% men and 20% either, which is consistent with the Mandatory Sports Governance Principles set out by Sport Australia (formerly the Australian Sports Commission). This is also necessary to comply with the policies of the ACT Government., which are linked to ACT Government funding.

The 2022 key dates and election process can be viewed in the memorandum below with the upcoming Tennis ACT Annual General Meeting, to be held on Thursday 24 November.

For more information, view the links below:

Memorandum calling for nominations

Nomination form

Please complete the nomination form, providing relevant statements and a copy of your CV.

Nominations will close 4pm Thursday 20 October 2022