View the Brisbane International present by ANZ order of play for men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and men’s wheelchair tennis from 4–11 January. Check match times and courts.

View the event opening times.

The Men's ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International will be held during the Brisbane International between 9-11 January 2026.

 

The order of play will be released 1 day before the matches start.

DateSessionPriceTickets

Friday 9 January 

Ground pass  Adults - $30 

Ground pass tickets 

Saturday 10 January Ground passFreeFree entry, pop by the Box Office for a free ticket.
Sunday 11 January Ground passFreeFree entry, pop by the Box Office for a free ticket.

Brisbane International 2026 Provisional Schedule

Get ready for eight days of world-class tennis at the Brisbane International presented by ANZ.

It all builds to an unforgettable finals day, where champions are crowned and history is made.

Friday 2nd January - Qualifying

SessionRoundGate Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish TimeDraw

Day Session 

Free entry

Qualifying9.30am

10am

4pmWomen's qualifiers draw
Women's order of play

Saturday 3rd January - Qualifying

SessionRoundGate Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish TimeDraws and schedule
Day Session 
Free entry		Qualifying9.30am10am4pm

Women's qualifiers draw

Men's qualifiers draw

Men's and women's qualifiers order of play

Sunday 4th January- Family Fun Day

SessionRoundGate Opening TimePat Rafter Arena Door Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish TimeOrder of Play
Ground Pass

 

 

Qualifying / First Round Singles

 

 

9.30am

 11am

 

 

7pm

Combined order of play
Day Session 
Pat Rafter Arena		10.30am11am

Monday 5th January

SessionRoundGate Opening TimePat Rafter Arena Door Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish Time
Ground Pass

 

 

 

 

 

First Round Singles

 

 

9.30am

 11am

 


5pm

Day Session 
Pat Rafter Arena		10.30am11am
Night Session 
Pat Rafter Arena		4.30pm6pm*6.30pm*11pm

Tuesday 6th January

SessionRoundGate Opening TimePat Rafter Arena Door Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish Time
Ground Pass

 

 

First Round / Second Round Singles

 

 

9.30am

 11am 
Day Session 
Pat Rafter Arena

10.30am

11am 

5pm

Night Session 
Pat Rafter Arena		Second Round Singles

4.30pm

6pm*

6.30pm*

11pm

Wednesday 7th January

SessionRoundGate Opening TimePat Rafter Arena Door Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish Time
Ground Pass

 

 

 

 

 

Second Round Singles

 

 

9.30am

 11am 
Day Session 
Pat Rafter Arena		10.30am11am5pm
Night Session 
Pat Rafter Arena		4.30pm6pm*6.30pm*11pm

Thursday 8th January

SessionRoundGate Opening TimePat Rafter Arena Door Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish Time
Ground Pass

 

 

 

Second Round / Third Round Singles

 

 

 

9.30am

 11am 
Day Session Pat Rafter Arena10.30am11am5pm
Night Session Pat Rafter Arena4.30pm6pm*6.30pm*11pm

Friday 9th January

SessionRoundGate Opening TimePat Rafter Arena Door Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish Time
Ground Pass

 

 

 

Men’s & Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

 

ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 1

 

 

9.30am

 11am 
Day Session Pat Rafter Arena10.30am11am5pm
Night Session Pat Rafter Arena4.30pm6pm*6.30pm*11pm

Saturday 10th January

SessionRoundGate Opening TimePat Rafter Arena Door Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish Time
Ground PassWomen’s Singles Semifinals & Men’s Singles Semifinal

ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 2

 

9.30am

 11am 
Day Session Pat Rafter Arena10.30am11am5pm
Night Session Pat Rafter ArenaMen’s Singles Semifinal  & Women’s Doubles Final4.30pm6pm*6.30pm*11pm

Sunday 11th January

SessionRoundGate Opening TimePat Rafter Arena Door Opening TimeSession Start TimeApprox. Finish Time
Twilight Session Pat Rafter ArenaMen’s Doubles Final, Women’s Singles Final & Men’s Singles Final12.30pm1.30pm2pm9pm
  1. This schedule is a draft only and is always subject to change without notice. Brisbane International ticket conditions of sale and entry apply to the ticket holder. See conditions and on entry to the Queensland Tennis Centre.
  2. *Approximate finish times are based on approximately 1 ½ hours per match. Actual finish times will depend on the length of play. The night session commences at the completion of the day’s scheduled matches or the allocated time, whichever is later.
  3. All patrons must vacate Pat Rafter Arena between sessions. 