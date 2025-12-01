Sukin partners with Brisbane International 2026

World class tennis action from 4 to 11 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre

Sukin will be the Brisbane International’s new exclusive skincare and haircare partner in 2026.

A pioneer of natural, clean and affordable personal care, Sukin will offer tournament patrons the opportunity to sample key products during the week, including the coveted After Sun Care duo, gifted from their delightful Sukin mascots roaming the precinct.

Shumo, Sukin’s musical ambassador will also attend the event and perform his exclusive Sukin song.

Sukin Marketing Director Jane Huang said the partnership reaffirmed Sukin’s commitment to supporting active lifestyles with products that care for the skin, hair and body – naturally.

“We’re proud to partner with the Brisbane International – an event that represents energy, excellence and the Australian way of life,” Huang said.

“As two Australian icons, Sukin and the Brisbane International share values of wellness, performance and sustainability.

“Sukin believes everyone has the right to choose products that are kind to the skin and the planet – without compromising on results.”

Brisbane International Tournament Director Cameron Pearson welcomed Sukin on board.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sukin to the Brisbane International as our official skincare and haircare partner. Their values align with ours – celebrating clean and high-performance living,” Pearson said.

With three top 10 women already confirmed in Aryna Sabalenka (No.1), Elena Rybakina (No.6) and Madison Keys (No.7) and men’s world No.13 Daniil Medvedev, the Brisbane International is already shaping up to be an incredible tournament.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of one of the most exciting tournaments of the year. Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $30. Premium Experiences are on sale via Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.

Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

More players will be announced soon.