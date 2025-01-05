Shnaider/Andreeva savour first doubles title together

Sunday 05 January 2025
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 04: Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider celebrate victory as they pose for a photo after winnning the Women’s doubles finals match against Priscilla Hon and Anna Kalinskaya during day seven of the 2025 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 04, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Two of the WTA's rising stars Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider have captured their maiden tour doubles title at the Brisbane International in a narrow 7-6(6) 7-5 triumph over Australian Priscilla Hon and Anna Kalinskaya.

In an all-unseeded final, Andreeva/Shnaider served for the opening set and were forced to save a set point in the subsequent tiebreak before they sealed the advantage 8-6 on their third opportunity.

In the second set, the Paris Olympic doubles silver medallists pulled back a 1-4 deficit and reeled off six of the last seven games to seal the result after an hour and 50 minutes.

"Great tournament, it's a nice place to start the year, the season, so I'm glad that me and Mirra start with this trophy, and I hope we'll keep going like this," Shnaider said. "I want to congratulate the girls because they [beat] very good doubles teams, some seeds, so good job to them.

"Thanks Mirra for playing with me. I hope we will keep going like that, having more tournaments, more trophies together with our future long careers."

> READ MORE: Finals preview: Sabalenka, Lehecka aim to build on Australian stories

In their first tournament together in tandem, wildcards Hon and Kalinskaya had upset the No.1 seeds Chan Hao-ching and Lyudmyla Kichenok en route to the final.

It was a late decision to team up that almost ended with the title.

"It was such a last-minute thing, and I didn't think we'd be here but here we are and, you know, I've never this much fun on court with someone," Hon said. "We couldn't stop laughing, which sometimes seems a bit rude, but we're having a great time out here ... Obviously, I train here so it's been really nice having family and friends here."

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2025