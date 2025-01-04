Scheduling Update: Sunday 5 January 2025

There has been a change to the Men's Doubles Final Schedule on Sunday 5 January 2025.

The match has been moved from 2.30pm to the third match on Pat Rafter Arena.

The revised schedule of play on Pat Rafter Arena is:

SUNDAY 5 JANUARY 2025

Gates open 3.00pm

4.30pm - Women's Singles Final

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [Q] Polina Kudermetova

6.30pm - Men's Singles Final

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) vs [PR] Reilly Opelka (USA)

Men's doubles final (after suitable rest)

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) / Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs Julian Cash (GRB) / Lloyd Glasspool (GRB)