Finals preview: Sabalenka and Lehecka aiming to build on Australian stories

To say that Aryna Sabalenka loves competing in Australia is a major understatement.

Over the past two seasons, the world No.1 has celebrated victory in Adelaide and lifted her first two Grand Slam victories with back-to-back Australian Open triumphs.

But there's perhaps a sense of unfinished business at Pat Rafter Arena, where a loss to Elena Rybakina in last year's final was the only blip in her otherwise unblemished record of recent years.

"I definitely think that I improved a lot mentally, physically and skills, as well. I think every year I'm getting [a] little bit better," Sabalenka said of progress made since her last visit to Australia.

"It's about those little bits [of] percentage, getting better. Mentally and physically I'm definitely stronger than I was last year."

Those improvements have shown in Brisbane this week, with the 26-year-old a winner of every match to reach Sunday's final, where she will face qualifier Polina Kudermetova.

More than 100 rankings places separate the two women, with Kudermetova arriving in Brisbane as the world No.107 - a figure the 21-year-old has almost halved (she currently sits at No.57 in the live rankings) in her progress to a maiden WTA final.

The experienced Sabalenka, who will face Kudermetova for the first time, appreciates she's an opponent not to be underestimated.

"I mean, it's just another match. I saw her game. She's [an] aggressive player," said the top seed, who has won 15 of her 17 career titles on a hard court. "Definitely in the mindset like nothing to lose. I'll have to stay aggressive, put as much pressure as I can on her.

"Definitely going to be great battle. She's in the finals. Definitely she deserves it. I'm really looking forward [to] facing her for the first time."

There is another first-time match-up in the men's final, which sees Jiri Lehecka take on Reilly Opelka.

Lehecka also has an affinity for Australia, with the 23-year-old Czech claiming his maiden career title in Adelaide last year. He notes the varied reasons for thriving in this part of the world.

"You come here to Australia from Europe, so immediately you feel good," he smiled. "That's the first thing, which is very important."

"All the cities, doesn't matter if it's Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne or Sydney, all these cities are nice. The people are nice. The tournaments are very well-organised, which helps you a lot through the first days of the year."

Opelka would perhaps agree. After several seasons decimated by a wrist injury, the 27-year-old has struck form in Brisbane, where his progress to a seventh ATP-level final included an upset of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

"It's great to be in another final. I didn't think I'd be playing one of these at all," the American smiled after overcoming the similarly big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the semifinals.

With his world No.341 ranking improved to at least No.171 after a successful week in Brisbane, Opelka is vying for a fifth ATP singles title and a fourth on hard court.

