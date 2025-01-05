Cash/Glasspool secure second doubles trophy together

Fifth seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool have spoiled Jiri Lehecka's bid for both men's trophies at the Brisbane International following victory over the Czech and his compatriot Jakub Mensik in the doubles final.

The British duo had two match points for a straight-sets victory at 6-5 in the second set before they closed it out 6-3 6-7(2) 10-6 for their second title together after Tokyo last year.

Congratulations to Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash, our #BrisbaneTennis Men's Doubles champions!



They defeated the team of Lehecka and Mensik 6-3 6-7(2) [10-6]



This is the Brits' second title as a pairing and probably not the last. pic.twitter.com/wyByDceGxL — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) January 5, 2025





"Unreal atmosphere here," Cash said. "Big thanks to Lloyd. Feels like this season has come around real quick but nice to start it off with a win and make those weeks of preseason count.

"Congrats to our opponents. Obviously first time playing together so well done for a good week and Jiri for the singles.

"My parents have made it the other side of the world to watch this week so ... hopefully now I can help and pay for some of the flights ... This is an unreal 250, one of the best on tour."

WOMEN'S FINAL: Sabalenka survives scare for first Brisbane trophy

Cash and Glasspool's 23 winners were eight fewer than the Czechs' but their 15 unforced errors were also eight fewer and they saved all six break points faced.

The duo earlier fended off four match points in their second-round upset of top seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus in the quarterfinals.

"Jiri, obviously an amazing week in singles and a great week in doubles, both of you as well. Hopefully it sets you up for a good Australian Open," Glasspool said.

"Thanks, Jules, for playing this week and hopefully all year. It's a good start to the partnership. It's a pretty new partnership but it's always good to get a couple of titles under the belt and hopefully we can keep it going."

MEN'S FINAL: Lehecka claims Brisbane title after Opelka retirement