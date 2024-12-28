Talking points: Fan favourites meet the media in Brisbane

There's a glorious sense of possibility as fan favourites launch a new season at the Brisbane International.

For some players, it's a chance to add to titles they've already collected in the Queensland capital. Others arriving in career-best form aim to build on their growing records, while those making a comeback from injury or absence are delighted to return to the court.

Here's what some of the stars of Brisbane International 2025 had to say ahead of their highly anticipated main-draw campaigns. ...

"I'm super happy to be back in Brisbane ... I have a lot of great memories from Australia. I'm super excited to be back. Always feels like home here. Love the support. Yeah, I love the atmosphere here in Australia. I hope it's going to keep working well for me."

- World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, a two-time Australian Open and a finalist at Brisbane International 2024, launches her new season in a happy place.

"You know, I've done it once and I'm doing it for the second time. I think it's wonderful. Honestly, it's wonderful. Every time I step out here, it's just - you know, it feels like I've been here yesterday ... it begins again. The one thing I would say in Brisbane is that you have to start from the get-go. There's no easy matches and I think if you can do that, you're in a good place."

- Grigor Dimitrov, who has twice lifted the trophy on Pat Rafter Arena, considers his title defence in the most positive state of mind.

"I'm excited for another year on tour. Last year was was a bit of a whirlwind for sure. I exceeded a lot of expectations I had going into the year and you know, I think I I gained a lot of confidence in who I am as a player and really locked in my fitness and movemnet around the court ... I've worked really hard this off-season on improving certain parts of my game and I'm excited to hopefully put those into into match play."

- Emma Navarro, the No.2 seed in the women's draw in Brisbane, aims to continue her impressive charge on the WTA Tour.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. Look, kid from Canberra gets to play with the greatest of all time in his hometown in front of the fans is pretty special. It's something that I'm able to tell people when it's all said and done that I played doubles with him. It's pretty special."

- As he makes a long-awaited return to singles action, Nick Kyrgios is also delighted to be partnering with Novak Djokovic in the doubles draw.

"I always say I'm not the biggest guy in stature on tour, so I'm trying to use my skills to my advantage, my speed to my advantage, use my volleys, all-court craft. I feel like if you keep working on it, keep working on everything, you're going to eventually improve. It's definitely happened."

- Hard work has paid off for Jordan Thompson, who has improved almost 30 rankings places since his semifinal run in Brisbane last year.

"I think Australian tennis is in a really good place right now. We have us three [Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson and Popyrin] in the top 30, we have guys in the top 60, 70, who are really putting pressure on that, playing some great tennis. It just shows that Australian tennis is in a really good space.

"What we've managed to achieve in the past three years in Davis Cup, two finals, semifinal, that doesn't come easy. That comes from us driving each other, making each other better and helping each other."

- Alexei Popyrin, who peaked at world No.24 in his career-best 2024 season, is proud of the many positives as Australian players build strength in numbers on the ATP Tour.

"I just love Australia. It's a great country. People are so nice. Obviously we're here in the summer, so everyone is excited ... it's just great. I mean, I owe it to the Aussie fans to try and put on a good show."

- Frances Tiafoe is preparing to entertain as he makes a first appearance at the Queensland Tennis Centre since 2020 at the Brisbane International.

Main-draw action begins tomorrow at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

