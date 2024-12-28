Need help planning your public transport to the event?

There will be major track closures during the event, due to Queensland Rail and Cross River Rail works.

We strongly encourage using the Translink Journey Planner to plan your route before coming to the Brisbane International.

Alternative transport information is available on our Getting There page

How to get to the venue via train:





Beenleigh Line - Catch the train to Rocklea station and transfer to a shuttle bus. The Rocklea shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Caboolture Line - Catch an Ipswich/Springfield Central train from Roma Street station to Corinda station, then transfer to an event shuttle. The Corinda event shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Cleveland Line - Sunday 29 and Monday 30 December: Due to a track closure, trains will terminate at Cannon Hill. Customers will need to catch a rail bus from Cannon Hill to Boggo Road/Park Road then catch a Gold Coast or Beenleigh train to Rocklea station. Next, transfer to an express shuttle bus to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Tuesday 31 December onwards: Catch the train to Boggo Road/ Park Road station and take a Gold Coast or Beenleigh train to Rocklea station. Then, transfer to an express shuttle bus to the Queensland Tennis Centre.





Doomben Line - Catch an Ipswich/Springfield Central train from Roma Street station to Corinda station, then transfer to an event shuttle. The Corinda event shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Ferny Grove Line - Catch an Ipswich/Springfield Central train from Roma Street station to Corinda station, then transfer to an event shuttle. The Corinda event shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Gold Coast Line - Catch the train to Rocklea station and transfer to a shuttle bus. The Rocklea shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Ipswich Line - Catch the train to Corinda station and transfer to a shuttle bus. The Corinda shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Rosewood Line - Catch the train to Corinda station and transfer to a shuttle bus. The Corinda shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Redcliffe Peninsula Line - Catch an Ipswich/Springfield Central train from Roma Street station to Corinda station, then transfer to an event shuttle. The Corinda event shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Shorncliffe Line - Catch an Ipswich/Springfield Central train from Roma Street station to Corinda station, then transfer to an event shuttle. The Corinda event shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Springfield Line - Catch the train to Corinda station and transfer to a shuttle bus. The Corinda shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Sunshine Coast Line - Catch an Ipswich/Springfield Central train from Roma Street station to Corinda station, then transfer to an event shuttle. The Corinda event shuttle bus travels direct to the Queensland Tennis Centre.





Transport disruptions and last train times:

SUNDAY 29 DEC (DAY 1)

All lines will be impacted by track closures. See more information here

The last trains depart Corinda station from 7.28pm tonight. The last trains depart Rocklea station from 10pm tonight.

See all last train times below (times are subject to change):







Beenleigh Line - The last train departs Rocklea at 10:58pm.

Caboolture Line - Catch the 9:58pm train from Corinda to Roma Street, then transfer to a Eagle Junction rail replacement bus. The last Caboolture train departs Eagle Junction at 11:14pm.

Cleveland Line - Catch the 10pm train from Rocklea to Boggo Road/Park Road, then transfer to a Cannon Hill rail replacement bus. The last Cleveland train departs Cannon Hil at 11:12pm.

Doomben Line - The Doomben line does not operate on Sunday.

Ferny Grove Line - Catch the 9:58pm train from Corinda to Roma Street then catch a rail replacement bus to Ferny Grove. The last rail replacement bus departs Roma Street at 11pm.

Gold Coast Line - The last Gold Coast train departs Rocklea at 11:19pm.

Ipswich Line - The last Ipswich train departs Corinda at 11:20pm.

Nambour Line - Catch the 7:28pm train from Corinda to Roma Street, then transfer to a Eagle Junction rail replacement bus. The last Nambour train departs Eagle Junction at 8:44pm.

Rosewood Line - Catch the 9:50pm Ipswich train from Corinda to Ipswich. The last Rosewood train departs Ipswich at 10:35pm.

Redcliffe Peninsula Line - Catch the 9:58pm train from Corinda to Roma Street, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Redcliffe Peninsula train departs Northgate at 11:35pm.

Shorncliffe Line - Catch the 9:43pm Shorncliffe train from Corinda to Roma Street, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Shorncliffe train departs Northgate at 11:04pm.

Springfield Line - The last Springfield train departs Corinda at 10:35pm.





MONDAY 30 DEC (DAY 2)

All lines will have major timetable changes. Cleveland and Doomben lines will be impacted by track closures. See more information here

The last trains depart Corinda station from 6.44pm tonight. The last trains depart Rocklea station from 11pm tonight.

See all last train times below (times are subject to change):







Beenleigh Line - The last train departs Rocklea at 12:30am.

Caboolture Line - Catch the 11:14pm Nambour train from Corinda.

Cleveland Line - Catch the 11:41pm train from Rocklea to Boggo Road/Park Road, then transfer to a Cannon Hill rail replacement bus. The last Cleveland train departs Cannon Hil at 12:42am .

Doomben Line - Catch the 6:44pm Nambour train from Corinda to Eagle Junction. The last Doomben train departs Eagle Junction at 7:39pm .

Ferny Grove Line - The last Ferny Grove train departs Rocklea at 11pm.

Gold Coast Line - The last Gold Coast train departs Rocklea at 11:20pm .

Ipswich Line - The last Ipswich train departs Corinda at 12:33am .

Nambour Line - The last Nambour train departs Corinda at 11:14pm .

Rosewood Line - Catch the 11:33pm Ipswich train from Corinda to Ipswich. The last Rosewood train departs Ipswich at 12:43am .

Redcliffe Peninsula Line - The last Redcliffe Peninsula train departs Corinda at 11:29pm .

Shorncliffe Line - Catch the 10:59pm Shorncliffe train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Shorncliffe train. The last Shorncliffe train departs Bowen Hills at 11:48pm .

Springfield Line - The last Springfield train departs Corinda at 12:18am.





TUESDAY 31 DEC (DAY 3)

All lines will have major timetable changes. See more information here

The last trains depart Corinda station from 12.19am tonight. The last trains depart Rocklea station from 1.39am tonight.

See all last train times below (times are subject to change):







Beenleigh Line - The last train departs Rocklea at 2:44am.

Caboolture Line - Catch the 2:19am train from Corinda

Cleveland Line - Catch the 1:30am train from Rocklea to Boggo Road/Park Road. The last Cleveland train departs Boggo Road/Park Road at 2:28am .

Doomben Line - Catch the 12:49am Doomben train from Corinda to Roma Street. The last Doomben train departs Roma Street at 1:44am.

Ferny Grove Line - The last Ferny Grove train departs Rocklea at 2:25am.

Gold Coast Line - The last Gold Coast train departs Rocklea at 3:01am .

Ipswich Line - The last Ipswich train departs Corinda at 2:52am .

Nambour Line - Catch the 12:19am train from Corinda to Roma Street. The last Nambour train departs Roma Street at 12:57am .

Rosewood Line - The last Rosewood train departs Corinda at 1:39am .

Redcliffe Peninsula Line - Catch the 1:49am Caboolture train from Corinda to Roma Street. The last Redcliffe Peninsula train departs Roma Street at 2:38am .

Shorncliffe Line - Catch the 1:49am Caboolture train from Corinda to Roma Street, then transfer toa Shorncliffe train. The last train departs Roma Street at 2:35am .

Springfield Line - The last Springfield train departs Corinda at 3:18am .





WEDNESDAY 1 JAN (DAY 4)

All lines will run on a public holiday timetable.

The last trains depart Corinda station from 9.24pm tonight. The last trains depart Rocklea station from 10.11pm tonight.

See all last train times below (times are subject to change):







Beenleigh Line - The last train departs Rocklea at 10:59pm.

Caboolture Line - Catch the 10:43pm train from Corinda.

Cleveland Line - Catch the 10:39pm train from Rocklea to Boggo Road/Park Road. The last Cleveland train departs Boggo Road/Park Road at 11:02pm.

Doomben Line - The Doomben line does not operate on Public Holidays.

Ferny Grove Line - The last Ferny Grove train departs Rocklea at 10:30pm.

Gold Coast Line - The last Gold Coast train departs Rocklea at 11:19pm.

Ipswich Line - The last Ipswich train departs Corinda at 11:24pm.

Nambour Line - The last Nambour train departs Corinda at 8:13pm.

Rosewood Line - Catch the 9:24pm Ipswich train from Corinda to Ipswich. The last Rosewood train departs Ipswich at 10:35pm.

Redcliffe Peninsula Line - The last Redcliffe Peninsula train departs Corinda at 10:58pm.

Shorncliffe Line - Catch the 10:11pm train from Rocklea to Boggo Road/Park Road, then transfer to a Shorncliffe train. The last train departs Boggo Road/Park Road at 10:29pm.

Springfield Line - The last Springfield train departs Corinda at 10:35pm.





THURSDAY 2 JAN (DAY 5)

All lines will have major timetable changes. Northern lines will be impacted by track closures. See more information here

The last trains depart Corinda station from 6.13pm tonight. The last trains depart Rocklea station from 11pm tonight.

See all last train times below (times are subject to change):







Beenleigh Line - The last train departs Rocklea at 12:29am.

Caboolture Line - Catch the 10:43pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Caboolture train departs Northgate at 12:21am.

Cleveland Line - Catch the 11:30pm train from Rocklea to Boggo Road/Park Road. The last Cleveland train departs Boggo Road/Park Road at 12:08am.

Doomben Line - Catch the 6:13pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills then transfer to an Eagle Junction rail replacement bus. The last Doomben train departs Eagle Junction at 7:41pm.

Ferny Grove Line - The last Ferny Grove train departs Rocklea at 11pm.

Gold Coast Line - The last Gold Coast train departs Rocklea at 11:19pm.

Ipswich Line - The last Ipswich train departs Corinda at 12:20am.

Nambour Line - Catch the 10:28pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Nambour train departs Northgate at 11:51pm

Rosewood Line - Catch the 11:20pm Ipswich train from Corinda to Ipswich. The last Rosewood train departs Ipswich at 12:35am.

Redcliffe Peninsula Line - Catch the 10:43pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Redcliffe Peninsula train departs Northgate at 12:35am.

Shorncliffe Line - Catch the 10:28pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Shorncliffe train. The last train departs Bowen Hills at 11:55pm.

Springfield Line - The last Springfield train departs Corinda at 12:05am .





FRIDAY 3 DEC (QUARTER FINALS)

All lines will have major timetable changes. Northern lines will be impacted by track closures. See more information here

The last trains depart Corinda station from 6.13pm tonight. The last trains depart Rocklea station from 12.30am tonight.

See all last train times below (times are subject to change):







Beenleigh Line - The last train departs Rocklea at 12:59am.

Caboolture Line - Catch the 12:28am train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Caboolture train departs Northgate at 1:51am.

Cleveland Line - Catch the 12:30am train from Rocklea to Boggo Road/Park Road. The last Cleveland train departs Boggo Road/Park Road at 1:08am.

Doomben Line - Catch the 6:13pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills then transfer to an Eagle Junction rail replacement bus. The last Doomben train departs Eagle Junction at 7:41pm.

Ferny Grove Line - The last Ferny Grove train departs Rocklea at 12:30am.

Gold Coast Line - The last Gold Coast train departs Rocklea at 12:49am.

Ipswich Line - The last Ipswich train departs Corinda at 1:20am.

Nambour Line - Catch the 10:28pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Nambour train departs Northgate at 11:51pm

Rosewood Line - Catch the 11:20pm Ipswich train from Corinda to Ipswich. The last Rosewood train departs Ipswich at 12:35am.

Redcliffe Peninsula Line - Catch the 12:43am train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Redcliffe Peninsula train departs Northgate at 2:05am.

Shorncliffe Line - Catch the 11:28pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Eagle Junction rail replacement bus. The last Shorncliffe train departs Eagle Junction at 12:55am.

Springfield Line - The last Springfield train departs Corinda at 12:05am.





SATURDAY 4 JAN (SEMI FINALS)

Northern lines will be impacted by track closures. See more information here

The last trains depart Corinda station from 5.58pm tonight. The last trains depart Rocklea station from 12.30am tonight.

See all last train times below (times are subject to change):







Beenleigh Line - The last train departs Rocklea at 12:59am.

Caboolture Line - Catch the 11:28pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Eagle Junction rail replacement bus. The last Caboolture train departs Eagle Junction at 1:14am.

Cleveland Line - Catch the 12:30am train from Rocklea to Boggo Road/Park Road. The last Cleveland train departs Boggo Road/Park Road at 1:00am.

Doomben Line - Catch the 5:58pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then an Eagle Junction rail replacement bus. The last Doomben train departs Eagle Junction at 7:44pm.

Ferny Grove Line - The last Ferny Grove train departs Rocklea at 12:30am.

Gold Coast Line - The last Gold Coast train departs Rocklea at 12:49am.

Ipswich Line - The last Ipswich train departs Corinda at 1:20am.

Nambour Line - Catch the 6:58pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Eagle Junction rail replacement bus. The last Nambour train departs Eagle Junction at 8:44pm.

Rosewood Line - Catch the 11:20pm Ipswich train from Corinda to Ipswich. The last Rosewood train departs Ipswich at 12:35am.

Redcliffe Peninsula Line - Catch the 11:58pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Redcliffe Peninsula train departs Northgate at 1:35am.

Shorncliffe Line - Catch the 11:28pm train from Corinda to Bowen Hills, then transfer to a Northgate rail replacement bus. The last Shorncliffe train departs Northgate at 1:04am.

Springfield Line - The last Springfield train departs Corinda at 11:35pm.





SUNDAY 5 JAN (FINAL)

Northern lines will be impacted by track closures. See more information here

The last trains depart Corinda station from 6.58pm tonight. The last trains depart Rocklea station from 10.30pm tonight.

See all last train times below (times are subject to change):

