How to Make the Most of Your Brisbane International Ground Pass (And Why It's the Best $30 You'll Spend This Summer)

The Brisbane International is more than just tennis! For just a $30 ground pass, you'll get access to world-class entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and the chance to get up close and personal with the stars. Whether you're there for the tennis, the atmosphere, or a little bit of both, it's the ultimate day out. Here's how to make the most of your experience.

Win the morning, win the day

Kickstart your day at the tennis with a coffee and refreshing acai bowl from Oakberry, then head over to the 'Practice Village' to catch a glimpse of the stars. As players make their way to the courts for warm-ups, many stop to sign autographs and chat with fans, creating some exciting and memorable moments. Whether you're snapping a selfie with your favourite player or simply soaking in the electric atmosphere, the practice village offers a unique behind-the-scenes experience that's hard to come by at other tournaments. It's a rare, authentic chance to connect with the pros, turning an ordinary day at the tennis into something truly unforgettable.

Pro tip: Swing by our official 'Merch' store and grab some gear - you never know when you might get a chance to have it signed by your favourite player!

Catch all the tennis action

From 11am, catch all of the tennis action courtside at Show Courts 1 and 2 where intimate grandstand seating puts you just metres from the players. Watch rising stars and seasoned pros battle it out in a uniquely close-up tennis experience that brings you right into the heart of the action.

Game, Set, FEAST

After an action-packed morning, don't forget to refuel and rehydrate over lunch! Across the grounds, you will find a range of food and drink options to help you keep your energy up for the remainder of the day!

Sip and Sunset Chill

As another summer sunset begins, the Racquet Club is the place to be! #TreatYourself to a spritz at the Aperol Bar, before finding a spot to relax and enjoy some tennis on the big screen! Feeling inspired? Try your hand at Pop Tennis, a faster, smaller version of the game that's easy to pick up and heaps of fun.

So grab your ground pass, rally your family and friends, and get ready for an unforgettable summer! Even better, treat your loved ones to the experience of a lifetime this Christmas with tickets to the Brisbane International!