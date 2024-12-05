Everything You Need to Know: Tournament Details and Key Dates Explained

We know you're excited for the Brisbane International, so to get the most out of your experience at the Queensland Tennis Centre, we've put together this handy explainer on how the tournament works!

From the schedule to match-ups, you'll be in the know every step of the way - we've got all the details and key dates covered!

How long does the tournament run for?

27-28 December 2024 | Qualifying

29 December 2024 - 5 January 2025 | Main Draw

How do I know when specific rounds or finals are played?

This is known as the 'Provisional Schedule', which is available now on our website here. It provides a general guide for which events and which rounds will be played on which day.

Who's playing at the Brisbane International?

You can check out the full player entry list, which was released earlier this week. According to tournament director Cam Pearson: "This is by far the strongest field the tournament has seen with 15 of the top-20 men and women players confirmed."

When will I know which players are playing each other?

The official draw will take place on Saturday 28 December (the day before the main draw begins). After the draw, the ATP and WTA match-ups will be shared on the Brisbane International website, social media, and ATP/WTA sites.

When players win, they progress further into the draw to meet other match winners, while losers are eliminated.

When will I know the exact day and time of specific matches?

This is called the 'Order of Play', and it's typically released the night before each day's matches. The Order of Play will be available on our website here once the tournament begins.

Since the tournament is elimination-style, the Tournament Director must wait until the end of the previous day's play to finalise the following day's schedule.

Tennis tournaments throw up many variables like weather, player recovery, and scheduling for both singles and doubles events (since many players compete in both). The Tournament Director considers all of these factors to avoid clashes and ensure a smooth flow of matches.