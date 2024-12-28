Brisbane International Family Fun Day - Sunday 29 December

Saturday 28 December 2024
January 1: Family Fun Day during the 2024 Brisbane International, on Monday, January 1, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAN PELED

The Brisbane International precinct is set to come alive tomorrow morning (Sunday 29 December) with activities for all ages at Family Fun Day presented by B105! Kids can dive into tennis-themed fun with Pop Tennis, Hot Shots Tennis, and Totem Tennis in 'The Clubhouse', or express their creativity at the Colouring-In and Glitter Station in 'The Racquet Club'.

Roaming performers like magicians, jugglers, and roller skaters will keep everyone entertained throughout the precint. Before an exciting Charity Showcase with tennis legends Ash Barty, Pat Rafter, Frances Tiafoe and Ons Jabeur from 11am on Pat Rafter Arena for Day Session ticket holders.

There will also be special player autograph sessions in the Racquet Club throughout the day!

Kids go FREE all day long for Family Fun Day! Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 29 December and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

FAMILY FUN DAY SCHEDULE

9.30amGates Open
From 9.30am500 Racquet Giveaway*Pop by the Event Information booth on your way through to grab a 'Passport' - collect 3 stamps, complete the QR code form and return to the info booth to claim your free racquet!* Be quick-only the first 500 kids will receive a racquet, so start early!Event Information Booth
From 9.30amFace PaintingColouring-in stationPop TennisRacquet Club
9.30am-12pmB105 Chill Out ZoneGlitter Tattoo stationMini GamesB105 - Racquet Club Pop Up
From 9.30Hot Shots TennisTotem TennisPing PongThe Clubhouse
9.30am-1pmRoaming magicians, jugglers and roller skatersGeneral precinct
From 11amCharity ShowcaseAsh Barty, Pat Rafter, Frances Tiafoe & Ons JabeurPat Rafter ArenaDay Session Ticket Required
4-7pmDJ Vanessa KJRacquet Club