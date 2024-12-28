Brisbane International Family Fun Day - Sunday 29 December

The Brisbane International precinct is set to come alive tomorrow morning (Sunday 29 December) with activities for all ages at Family Fun Day presented by B105! Kids can dive into tennis-themed fun with Pop Tennis, Hot Shots Tennis, and Totem Tennis in 'The Clubhouse', or express their creativity at the Colouring-In and Glitter Station in 'The Racquet Club'.

Roaming performers like magicians, jugglers, and roller skaters will keep everyone entertained throughout the precint. Before an exciting Charity Showcase with tennis legends Ash Barty, Pat Rafter, Frances Tiafoe and Ons Jabeur from 11am on Pat Rafter Arena for Day Session ticket holders.

There will also be special player autograph sessions in the Racquet Club throughout the day!

Kids go FREE all day long for Family Fun Day! Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 29 December and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

FAMILY FUN DAY SCHEDULE