Pineapple Hill: The ultimate courtside experience at Brisbane International

For those looking for an experience blending live tennis with a touch of luxury, look no further than Pineapple Hill-a brand new premium experience space at the Brisbane International presented by Evie.

This exclusive offering is set to redefine how fans enjoy the summer of tennis, combining courtside action, a gourmet menu, and premium perks all into one unforgettable package.

Pineapple Hill is not your typical hospitality option. Located in the heart of Pat Rafter Arena, this courtside paradise offers an unparalleled view of the action.

It's designed for groups of two to 12, each session promising a seat to world-class tennis enhanced by a top-tier food and beverage service. With stylish décor and an atmosphere that exudes sophistication, Pineapple Hill is tailored to those who want to experience the Brisbane International from a completely new perspective. The blend of high-end comfort and premium seating guarantees a fantastic tennis experience, whether you're here for the day or enjoying a night session.

What truly sets Pineapple Hill apart is its all-inclusive nature. Guests will enjoy a seamless experience with a beverage package that keeps the refreshments flowing plus a comprehensive menu designed to enhance the event experience and make every moment memorable.

But the luxury doesn't stop there. The experience includes premium perks such as a welcome pack with a unique gift, steward service to cater to your every need and premium parking to eliminate the stress of finding a spot.

Pineapple Hill is more than just a premium seat-it's a complete experience. Whether you're entertaining clients, celebrating with friends, or simply enjoying a day out, Pineapple Hill promises to elevate your Brisbane International 2025 experience.

Seats at Pineapple Hill are currently selling, and with limited availability, this is one experience you won't want to miss. Secure your spot today and prepare for the courtside experience of the summer.

Other premium spaces to enjoy the summer of tennis at the Brisbane International presented by Evie also include Champions Club, another all-inclusive package option with a delicious menu and beverage package for you and your guests to enjoy watching the action on Pat Rafter Arena.

Premium suites & lounges and courtside boxes are also available for most sessions where you have the ability to personalise your menu and beverage packages for you and your guests.

Don't miss out the opportunity to experience the Brisbane International in style - for more information including pricing and how to book these premium experience spaces, please view our Premium Experiences brochure here.

We look forward to welcoming you to this NEW and exciting space during the summer of tennis!

