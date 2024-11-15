Kyrgios, Popyrin, Thompson, Tomljanovic to lead Aussie contingent at Brisbane International 2025

Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he will return to professional tennis at the Brisbane International presented by Evie this summer ahead of the Australian Open.

Alongside countrymen Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson - both now top-30 players - and three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, Kyrgios will headline a strong Australian contingent who will all be vying to start 2025 with a win on home soil.

Kyrgios, who has not played a professional ATP match since June 2023, will be competing in his fourth Brisbane International.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to replicate his 2018 form when he defeated Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-2 in the Brisbane International final.





"The Brisbane International has always been a great event and I have had some amazing memories there, particularly when I won the event in 2018," Kyrgios said.

"I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport.

"It has been a long journey of recovery to be where I am today, one of the goals I had set was to be able to play during the Aussie summer, so I am excited that I get to start in Brisbane which is one of my favourite tournaments.

"I am looking forward to being back out on court in front of the Aussie crowds."

MORE: Dimitrov, Navarro, Monfils, Korda to play Brisbane International in 2025

Tournament Director Cam Pearson is excited to be adding key Australian talent to the Brisbane International field in 2025.

"We are thrilled to add a stellar Australian flavour to the Brisbane International line-up," Pearson said.

"Nick Kyrgios, who will join fellow top-30 Australians, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson in Brisbane this summer, adds genuine star power as a Grand Slam finalist and the 2018 Brisbane International champion.

"Nick, who has had success here in the past, will kick off his 2025 comeback in Brisbane and I am excited, as I know all tennis fans will be, to see him back on court showcasing his best tennis and entertaining the crowds in a way that only Nick can.

"Alexei will return to Brisbane for the third time on the back of winning his first ATP Masters 1000 singles title in Montreal in August and he is in top form having defeated Novak Djokovic to advance to the fourth round at the US Open.

"Jordan has also had a breakout year scoring back-to-back top 10 wins over Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud to win his maiden ATP singles title at Los Cabos in Mexico in February this year. This was followed up by winning his first Grand Slam title in the men's US Open doubles.

"We are also equally excited to announce today that Ajla Tomljanovic will join the Brisbane International women's line-up. Ajla is a three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist and the spearhead of the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team. It's great to have her back in Brisbane."

MORE: Sabalenka, Pegula, Rune and Tiafoe confirmed for Brisbane International 2025

Queensland Minister for Environment and Tourism and Minister for Science and Innovation Andrew Powell said that this line-up of players solidifies Queensland's standing as a world-class sporting destination.

"The Brisbane International is an unmissable highlight of Queensland's summer events calendar, delivering an economic impact of more than $6 million.

"With Nick Kyrgios, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson and Ajla Tomljanovic joining a stellar player line-up, the Brisbane International promises incredible competition and entertainment. It's fantastic to see these top athletes return to Queensland, setting the stage for an unforgettable tournament to come.

"The Brisbane International continues to deliver significant benefits for Queensland's tourism sector and local businesses, attracting thousands of visitors and creating memorable experiences that shine a global spotlight on our state's ability to host world-class sporting events, paving the green and gold runway towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Brisbane would be the best place to watch tennis this summer ahead of the Australian Open.

"Brisbane is a city that loves sport, and we are proud to add the Brisbane International to our lineup of major events for 2025," Cr Schrinner said.

"As Australia's lifestyle capital, we know tennis fans will love exploring our fantastic lifestyle precincts when the match is done, boosting local business and supporting Brisbane's economy."

Adult ticket prices start from $30 and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $60.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Premium Experiences at the tournament are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.