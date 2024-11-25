Brisbane International Named as Sports Event of the Year at 2024 Queensland Sport Awards

We are thrilled to announce that the 2024 Brisbane International has been awarded Sports Event of the Year at the prestigious Queensland Sport Awards. This recognition celebrates the exceptional success of the tournament and highlights Brisbane's growing reputation as a world-class destination for international sporting events.

Held at the Queensland Tennis Centre, the 2024 Brisbane International brought together some of the biggest names in tennis, delivering an unforgettable week of thrilling matches and fierce competition. The event not only showcased the talents of world-class athletes but also demonstrated Brisbane's capacity to host large-scale events with precision and passion.

The Queensland Sport Awards honor excellence in Queensland's sporting community, and this year's win underscores the Brisbane International's contribution to the state's vibrant sports culture. From our dedicated volunteers to our passionate local fans, the event's success is a reflection of the collective efforts of everyone involved. The incredible atmosphere, outstanding organization, and unwavering support from over 100,000 spectators was key to making this year's Brisbane International one for the history books.

As we look ahead, this award further cements the Brisbane International's place on the global sporting calendar. We are excited for what the future holds and look forward to continuing to provide top-tier sporting experiences that inspire and unite fans from all over the world.

Thank you to all who made the 2024 Brisbane International a success, and to everyone who has supported us along the way. Here's to many more years of unforgettable moments and sporting excellence!

We can't wait to see you at the Queensland Tennis Centre for the upcoming 2025 Brisbane International! Tickets available HERE.