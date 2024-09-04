Tickets for Brisbane International 2025 on sale this week

The Brisbane International is set to heat up Queensland once again this summer.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament will be held at the Queensland Tennis Centre from Sunday 29 December to Sunday 5 January 2025.

Tickets to the well-loved international tennis tournament go on sale at 12pm AEST Friday 6 September with prices starting at $30.

The world's best tennis players will travel to the Sunshine State to compete for $3.1 million in prize money.

The women's singles draw will feature 48 players and men's singles will feature 32 players. The tournament also includes a 16-pair draw in both men's and women's doubles.

In total, 14 sessions (day and night) across eight days will be hosted at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Sunday 29 December will be Family Fun Day where kids go free.

In 2025, the tournament will offer a variety of new premium experiences and more entertainment on site.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the world's best tennis players to Queensland for another edition of the Brisbane International," Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"The players enjoy travelling to Australia early and starting the tennis season here in Brisbane.

"It will be another huge week of high quality tennis. We encourage fans to buy their tickets early and lock the date in your calendars!"

Queensland Minister for Tourism and Sport Michael Healy said, "It's that exciting time of the year again when we gear up for the highly anticipated and world acclaimed Brisbane International, perfectly matched with an unforgettable Queensland adventure.

"Be sure to secure your tickets to this knock-out event, with an expected influx of overseas and interstate fans set to serve up a boost for local accommodation and hospitality providers by injecting more than $6 million into the visitor economy."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the return of the Brisbane International will deliver more to see and do for residents and visitors.

"Brisbane is Australia's lifestyle capital and we are proud to serve up another summer of tennis at the Queensland Tennis Centre," Cr Schrinner said.

"While we're excited about the action on the court, it's also fantastic news for local businesses with the tournament set to inject millions of dollars into Brisbane's economy, through our hotels, restaurants and tourism experiences."

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Players for the women's and men's competitions will be announced over the coming months.