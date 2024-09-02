Get Ready for the 2025 Brisbane International: Everything you need to know to secure your spot!

Excitement is building as the 2025 Brisbane International approaches! Mark your calendars and set your alarms-here's everything you need to know to secure your spot!

Ticket Sale Dates

Pre-Sale:

🗓️ Starts: 12.00pm (AEST) Wednesday 4 September 2024

🗓️ Ends: 12.00pm (AEST) Friday 6 September 2024

General Public On-Sale:

🗓️ Starts: 12.00pm (AEST) Friday 6 September 2024

Tournament Overview

The 2025 Brisbane International promises to be a thrilling event, combining both WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments. From Sunday 29 December 2024 to Sunday 5 January 2025, tennis fans will flock to the Queensland Tennis Centre to witness top players compete in a stunning summer setting.

Why Attend?



World-Class Tennis: Watch the best players from the ATP and WTA circuits battle it out for glory.

Prime Location: Enjoy the action at the state-of-the-art Queensland Tennis Centre, perfectly located in Brisbane.

Festive Atmosphere: Ring in the New Year with some exciting tennis action as you soak up the vibrant, festive atmosphere of Brisbane.

Pre-Sale Access: If you're eager to get a head start (and $10 OFF!!), make sure you take advantage of the exclusive pre-sale window. Sign up HERE to be first in line for BI25 pre-sale tickets!

General Public On-Sale: If you miss the pre-sale, don't worry! Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public starting at 12.00pm on Friday 6 September 2024. Be quick-these tickets are expected to sell fast!

For the latest updates, follow Brisbane International on social media and check the official website regularly. You'll find all the information you need about ticket prices, seating options, and event schedules.

Don't miss out on the chance to be part of one of the most exciting tournaments of the year. Secure your tickets early and get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Brisbane International 2025!