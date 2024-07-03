Countdown on to the 2025 edition of Brisbane International

There is less than six months to go until the 2025 edition of the Brisbane International, presented by Evie.

More than 100,000 fans enjoyed world-class tennis at the tournament in 2024, making it the highest-attended tennis event in Queensland in the past decade.

A star-studded field, which included 10 top-20 players plus the competitive returns of former world No.1s Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka, thrilled fans across the eight-day event.

World No.14 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria claimed the men's singles title, extending his lead as the most prolific match winner in the tournament's history.

World No.4 Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan triumphed in the women's singles event, beating eventual Australian Open 2024 champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

The 2025 event, to be held once again at the Queensland Tennis Centre, will run from 29 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.

The qualifying competition for the combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament begins on 27 December 2024.

"The world's best players love starting the new season in Brisbane and one of the main reasons why is because of the fantastic fans that fill the stands each summer to cheer them on," Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"We're already working on ensuring our 2025 edition is bigger and better than ever, so mark your calendars now and save the dates."

