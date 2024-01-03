Quarterfinal spots secured in dramatic men's singles encounters

The Brisbane International men's singles competition is serving up some epic matches this summer.

Australian qualifier James Duckworth thrilled local fans at Show Court 1 today by saving two match points in a thrilling 4-6 6-1 7-6(2) victory against German Yannick Hanfmann.

Duckworth struck 22 aces in the two-hour and 25-minute tussle to advance to the quarterfinals at his hometown tournament for the first time in nine years.

The world No.116 lives in Brisbane and trains regularly at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

The crowd favourite credited the "awesome" atmosphere for "helping get him through" his match against world No.51 Hanfmann.

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2024

Roman Safiullin's second-round showdown with Australian Alexei Popyrin at Pat Rafter Arena this afternoon proved even more dramatic.

The world No.39 saved five match points before securing a hard-fought 6-7(9) 6-4 7-6(3) victory in a see-sawing contest that extended almost three hours.

"It was a tough one. I just did the best that I could," a relieved Safiullin said after moving into the quarterfinals.

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2024 men's singles draw

His next opponent is Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who has spent more than five hours on court across his opening two rounds.

World No.44 Arnaldi saved a match point in his opening-round win against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, then edged out Slovak qualifier Lukas Klein 6-4 3-6 7-5 today.

Of the 19 men's singles matches completed so far this tournament, 11 of them have extended to three sets.

The last remaining second-round matches in the men's singles competition will be played tomorrow, with former world No.1 Rafael Nadal headlining the evening session at Pat Rafter Arena.

The day session includes second seed Grigor Dimitrov, as well as Aussie contenders Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson.

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2024 order of play