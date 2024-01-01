MG’s volley at Brisbane International 2024

MG is the official automotive partner for the Brisbane International.

A new agreement sees a fleet of 25 MG vehicles hit the Brisbane streets during the tournament.

"We are delighted that MG has come on board as an official partner of Brisbane International 2024," Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"It's wonderful to see the MG cars emerge across the streets of Brisbane as they transport players and officials, and we look forward to building on this partnership in years to come.

"Fuelled by quality, comfort and style our world-class players will have a first-class experience in MG vehicles on their journey to and from the court."

MG Motor Australia Chief Executive Peter Ciao said partnering with the Brisbane International was a natural fit for the brand.

"It's an honour to be involved in our own backyard with a world-class event like the Brisbane International," Ciao said.

"Fans know the Brisbane International well and we're excited for them to meet the MG range across the streets of Brisbane as our cars get players and officials to and from the precinct.

"Sport and recreation build stronger, healthier, happier and safer communities which is why MG supports events like the Brisbane International alongside our 90+ dealer network."

