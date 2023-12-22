Excitement level lifts with Brisbane International Family Fun Day presented by B105

A day out at the Brisbane International is already an unforgettable experience for most young fans.

But on Family Fun Day, where adult ground pass tickets start from $25 and kids receive free* ground pass entry with a paying adult, the excitement factor lifts a level.

On 1 January, the Queensland Tennis Centre will come alive with player appearances, prizes and giveaways, entertainment acts and a range of activities for kids of all ages.

As they take inspiration from the world's top players, young participants can also create their own on-court experiences. Hot Shots Tennis will be available throughout the entire day, with 500 free racquets on offer.

"We're thrilled to see Queenslanders embrace the return of the Brisbane International, and excited to create the opportunity for fans of all ages to be a part of it, through Family Fun Day presented by B105," said Brisbane International Tournament Director, Cameron Pearson.

"Family Fun Day means kids can not only watch tennis but also participate in it through Tennis Hot Shots. There's also the chance to connect with their tennis heroes, enjoy some amazing activities and soak up some live music."

"With prizes and giveaways throughout the day, it's a tennis experience they'll remember forever."

Part of that experience is getting up close and personal with stars of the Brisbane International.

Across the day, kids will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world, with eight players featuring in consecutive autograph sessions - the first running from 10-10.20am, with the second to follow at 10.30am.

Some kids could even rally with their tennis heroes, with stars of the Brisbane International scheduled to take to the Tennis Hot Shots court.

In addition to this, kids can unleash their creative side with a range of family friendly activities including face painting, colouring-in and make your own poster stations open all day long.

Family Fun Day partners B105 will also bring sparkle to the day with glitter hair and tattoo stations, alongside the B105 Black Thunder Street Team between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

It could create a colourful audience for the performers who'll feature at Family Fun Day, including Bubble Pirate on Segway, Fire Fighter on Stilts, Turn it Up Duo and soloist Alex Mills, who'll perform a series of sets frpm 4.30pm.

Watch also for roving entertainment such as the juggler and balloon twister, along with a roller skating host in carnivale costumes (with complimentary treats!)

All of this is combined, of course, with sensational on-court action as the world's top men and women's players battle for the first titles of the 2024 season.

With gates opening at 9.30am, kids and their parents can enjoy Family Fun Day activities before play begins on Pat Rafter Arena and surrounding courts at 11am.

Tickets begin at $25 for adult ground passes (kids go free*) and are available through Ticketmaster.

*Purchase an adult ground pass ticket for Monday 1 January and add up to four kids ground pass tickets for free, subject to availability.

FAMILY FUN DAY

When: 9.30am-6.30pm, Monday 1 January 2024

Where: The Clubhouse