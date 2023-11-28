Evie supercharging Brisbane International 2024

Evie is the new presenting rights partner for the Brisbane International.

This new multi-year agreement is the first electric vehicle (EV) charging sports partnership in Australia and signals Evie's commitment to powering the growth of tennis.

"Evie is Australia's leading fast charging network and experts in the EV space. The intrinsic connection between Evie's Brisbane roots and the Brisbane International makes it a logical step for the business to throw its support behind this premier event," Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"We are thrilled about Evie's commitment to the Brisbane International, and to work together to create a more sustainable future."

Evie Networks delivers an unrivalled, EV fast charging network, using 100 per cent renewable energy, to Australians wherever they work, shop and play.

"Given Evie's strong ties to Brisbane's heritage, supporting the Brisbane International is a natural fit for the brand, aligning seamlessly with this iconic local event. We are thrilled to join forces with the Brisbane International and showcase the power of sustainable innovation on a global stage," Evie Networks CEO Chris Mills said.

"Beyond the confines of the sports arena, this partnership signifies a commitment to enhancing EV charging infrastructure across the country. Evie Networks, with its rapidly growing network, will contribute to the accessibility and convenience of electric vehicle charging stations, creating a more sustainable and interconnected future."

The Brisbane International returns this summer, with 14 sessions (day and night) from 31 December to 7 January.

Adult ticket prices start from $25, and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $58. Kids go free on ground passes for the first two days of the tournament.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.