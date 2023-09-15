Brisbane International returns in 2024

World-class tennis is back in Queensland for 2024 with the return of the beloved Brisbane International.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament will feature at the Queensland Tennis Centre from 31 December to 7 January.

A record $3.1 million in prize money is on offer and 180 of the world's best players are expected to travel to the Sunshine State to compete.

The women's singles draw expands from the 32 of previous editions to 48, providing even more competitive opportunities for the top women in the sport.

The men's singles draw features 32 players, with a 24-pair draw in both men's and women's doubles.

Fans will be treated to 14 sessions (day and night) of top-quality tennis at the stunning Queensland Tennis Centre during the first week of January.

Early bird tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster from 12.00pm AEST Wednesday 20 September.

Adult ticket prices start from $25 and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $58. Kids go free on ground passes for the first two days of the tournament.

"We are delighted to welcome the Brisbane International back, bigger and better than ever in 2024," Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"We know how much the players love playing the Brisbane International and starting the season in Queensland.

"Fans can look forward to eight days of high-quality international tennis, an expanded women's draw, and 180 of the world's best players competing for a big prize pool. It doesn't get any better than that."

Queensland Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said "It's terrific to see the much-anticipated return of the Brisbane International tournament to reignite Australia's summer of tennis.

"Tennis fans love this block-buster event, as much as the players love playing at Pat Rafter Arena.

"The event will also serve up a win for good Queensland jobs, with thousands of fans travelling to Brisbane from interstate and contributing $10 million to the visitor economy.

"This summer of tennis promises to be a winner for tennis fans and for Queensland."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the return of the Brisbane International is a Grand Slam get for the city.

"We are thrilled to welcome back the Brisbane International 2024 to the Queensland Tennis Centre this summer," Cr Schrinner said.

"Brisbane is set to come alive on and off the court as fans flock to watch this blockbuster sporting event featuring the world's best players.

"With the tournament kicking off Australia's summer of tennis, the eight days of action will inject millions into Brisbane's local economy with hospitality, tourism and accommodation providers feeling the love from tennis fans across the nation."

The Brisbane International was first held in 2009 at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Further announcements about the tournament and players will be made in due course.