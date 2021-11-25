COVID-19 Impacts Brisbane Tennis

Today the calendar for the Australian Summer of Tennis is being announced and unfortunately, the Brisbane International and ATP Cup will not take place in Queensland next January.

The past two years have been challenging on so many levels and everyone involved did everything possible to bring international tennis back to Queensland this summer.

We understand this is disappointing news for our fans, and while we are unable to bring our usual tennis programming to life in 2022, we look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2023.

While the pandemic is not completely behind us, we know that we will come back bigger and stronger than ever.