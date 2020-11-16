Brisbane Tennis Cancelled

The Brisbane International and ATP Cup won't be held in Queensland this summer due to the logistical challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite extensive discussions with governments across Australia and multiple scenarios considered, the restrictions in every State and Territory make it impossible for the players to prepare properly and for a normal summer program to be held across the country.

Mark Handley, ATP Cup Brisbane General Manager and Brisbane International Tournament Director understands the news will leave loyal fans of the Brisbane tournaments feeling disappointed.

"Tennis fans in Queensland will understandably be feeling a little flat with the decision however the current COVID-19 protocols meant a Melbourne only summer of tennis is the safest and most feasible option for the playing group.

"Our team, who have worked on the events all year, are understandably saddened that the tournaments won't be happening in Brisbane, but we look forward to planning for the return of world-class tennis at the Queensland Tennis Centre in 2022"

The full summer of tennis calendar based in Victoria will be released soon.

Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia CEO thanked Queenslanders and the state government who have supported the events over the past 12 years and promised to return to the Queensland Tennis Centre in 2022.

"Brisbane has always played such a big and important role in the Australian summer of tennis and it's unfortunate that due to the pandemic we can't stage our usual events in Brisbane in 2021.

"I'd like to personally thank the Queensland government, authorities and our own teams for their efforts during the extensive process we've gone through to reach this decision.

"We know how passionate Queenslanders are about their tennis, and how much they love coming out to support the Aussie players and we look forward to coming back bigger and better than ever in 2022."