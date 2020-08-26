Brisbane Tennis is calling you

Calling all Ballkids - have you got what it takes?

Whilst 2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges, tennis remains on track for a big summer with a lot of work being done to ensure the safety of everyone at our events across Australia.

Brisbane Tennis is set to return and we are busy recruiting a number of exciting roles to help bring the event to life.

Ballkids play a vital role in keeping our game on track, and we are looking to fill a number of roles for Brisbane Tennis. If you have a sharp eye, good ball skills and a passion for tennis, this could be the job for you!

https://ballkids.tennis.com.au/Register.aspx

You will receive a full uniform and plenty of other exciting perks, including the chance to be on court with some of the world's best tennis players.

Please head to

to apply for a position and be quick - nominations close on 27 September!

We are also recruiting a number of great volunteer roles at Brisbane Tennis and invite you to check them out here.