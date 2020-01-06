Strycova sends No.7 seed packing in first round

Monday 06 January 2020
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: Barbora Strýcová of the Czech Republic plays a shot in her match against Johanna Konta of Great Britain during day one of the 2020 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 06, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Barbora Strycova's unbeaten run against Johanna Konta is intact following the Czech's three-set dismissal of the No.7 seed in the first main draw match of Brisbane International 2020 on Monday.

Twice before the 33-year-old had tormented the Briton - including a quarter-final humiliation at Wimbledon last season.

And on Monday, Strycova maintained that perfect record with a 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory.

Konta double-faulted to hand the Czech a set point at 2-5 in the opening set and sailed a backhand wide to surrender the set after 41 minutes.

After bouncing back to take the second set Konta's momentum was quickly broken as she fell behind a double break in the decider.

Strycova was broken serving for the match at 5-2 but secured the result a game later after two hours and 15 minutes.

Moments earlier, American Sofia Kenin was the first main draw winner of Brisbane International 2020.

The 21-year-old denied Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 4-6 6-2, backing up her win over the Latvian en route to the title in Mallorca last year.

In final-round qualifying, top seed Yulia Putintseva was too steady for Russian Anastasia Potapova.

The Kazakh world No.34's variety and court coverage proved prevailed against the 18-year-old in a 6-4 6-3 result. She will face last year's semi-finalist Donna Vekic in the first round.

American No.4 seed Jennifer Brady ended the run of the last remaining Australian qualifying hope, Storm Sanders.

After securing a tense opening set on her fourth set point, the 24-year-old ran away with the match, 7-6(7) 6-1, and will square off against five-time major champion Maria Sharapova in the opening round.

Fifth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova ground out a 7-5 4-6 6-3 win over No.3 seed Veronika Kudermetova.

The 21-year-old, who beat Samantha Stosur in the opening round last year, will meet No.8 seed Madison Keys for a place in the second round.

Of the three Russians who started the final round of qualifying, only one advanced - 18-year-old Liudmila Samsonova.

A 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over 17-year-old Marta Kostyuk booked a main draw berth and a showdown with 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.