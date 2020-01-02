Sharapova, Hon given wildcards into Brisbane International

Five time Grand Slam winner and former world No.1 Maria Sharapova has confirmed she will play at the Brisbane International 2020, after accepting a wildcard into the January event.

The 32-year-old made the announcement on social media, saying: "Brisbane, I've missed you, and I'm so excited to be starting off my year 2020 at your tournament, in your city."

Flying in to Brisbane on Tuesday, Sharapova insists she's ready to play after last playing a competitive match in the first round of the U.S. Open in August.







"It's a fresh start after a tough last season.

"There were a lot of ups and downs, there were times when I was ready but the shoulder wasn't. But I have had a fairly good off season and I am motivated to compete. At this point in my career when I have that feeling, it's a good sign."

Joining her in the Brisbane International field is Brisbane's Priscilla Hon, who was also given a wildcard following the withdrawal of Venus Williams.

"I was so excited to hear that I have a wildcard into Brisbane, I love this event" said the 21 year old.

"Obviously the field is really strong - top 30 cut off - and any match I play is going to be tough."

For Hon, this year she's determined to be more comfortable playing on a bigger stage.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well in the Aussie summer last year, but I'm ready to enjoy myself and make the most of the opportunity."