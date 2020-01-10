Osaka holds off Bertens to extend streak

Friday 10 January 2020
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates a point in her quarter final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during day five of the 2020 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 10, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka will carry a 10-match winning streak on Australian soil into her Brisbane International semi-final, with Dutch sixth seed Kiki Bertens her latest victim on Friday.

Having overcome a shoulder injury in the off-season, the Japanese No.3 seed has now won three matches at the Queensland Tennis Centre, following her Australian Open triumph last year.

The 22-year-old faced her sternest test of the tournament before advancing 6-3 3-6 6-3 to book a semi-final showdown with either defending champion Karolina Pliskova or the unseeded Alison Riske.

After trading three straight breaks, Osaka clinched the opening set at the 38-minute mark before Bertens began to find her range.

Down a break in the second set, Osaka edged Bertens to within a game of levelling the match with a backhand into the net.

It brought the No.3 seed to her knees in dismay and she flung a towel over her head as she walked to the chair.

Her frustrations only mounted when successive unreturnable serves from Bertens sealed the set - two 6-3 sets split, each set 37 minutes.

In a pivotal 11-minute opening game of the deciding set, it was Osaka who emerged on top after saving three break points.

A string of high-quality exchanges highlighted the remainder of the match and it was Osaka who landed the crucial break on a forehand volley winner at 3-2.

Her level never dipped again. A fourth ace brought up three match points and she secured the win on a return error from Bertens.

