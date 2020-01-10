Keys steamrolls Collins for SF spot

Madison Keys is through to a maiden Brisbane International semi-final, winning an all-American affair against Danielle Collins at Pat Rafter Arena on Friday.

In a match that was sure to be a battle of heavy blows, it was the 24-year-old Keys who more often found her marks in a 6-4 6-1 victory.

The eighth seed became the first American to reach a Brisbane semi-final since qualifier Samantha Crawford four years ago.

"I don't think Danielle played her best tennis today, but I think I did a really good job taking care of my side of the net and just trying to defend over off of some of her really great shots coming in pretty hard," Keys said.

"So served well, returned fairly well, especially in the second set. So I think overall it was just a pretty solid match."





Collins had beaten Keys in their only prior meeting at Indian Wells in 2018 and had dropped just three games between her first two matches - including a routing of No.4 seed Elina Svitolina.

She had not dropped serve in her Brisbane campaign until Keys struck in the third game of the opening set.

"I don't know if you put it out of your mind, because she's obviously playing really good tennis, so you're aware of that," Keys said of Collins' form coming in.

"I think if anything, you just know that when you step on court, you have to be ready to go. And if you're not, and she starts going and rolling, then she's just going to get more confident and start playing even better."





The erratic ebbs and flows that at times plagued the No.8 seed Keys were nowhere to be seen as she carried the advantage to secure the opening set when the Collins dumped a drop shot into the net.

An immediate break gave Keys the early advantage in the second set as she jumped to 2-0 on back-to-back aces and when the double break was landed three games later Collins cut a figure of frustration.

Keys ended the 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist's run with a third successive break after 68 minutes.

She will meet fifth seed Petra Kvitova for a place in the final, after the Czech's straight-sets victory over qualifier Jennifer Brady .