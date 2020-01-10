'Honorary Aussie' Osaka surges back to reach QF

UPDATED: Naomi Osaka's deep connection with Australia extends far beyond fond memories of capturing a second Grand Slam title in Melbourne last year.

After surging into the Brisbane International quarter-finals with a 6-7(3) 6-3 6-1 victory over plucky American Sofia Kenin on Thursday night, the Japanese No.3 seed explained how her long-standing affinity for the land Down Under had developed.

"Actually it's really weird," Osaka said. "Everyone in Australia is really nice to me. Ever since I was young I'd get a lot of people watching my matches.

"Actually last year people 'Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi, Oi, Oi'd me. So does that make me an honorary Australian?"

A packed Pat Rafter Arena crowd certainly thought so.

Osaka had split meetings with Kenin - 11 months her junior - before retiring in the deciding set with a left knee injury in their third showdown in Cincinnati last year.





Osaka into the QFs!

For a 2nd straight match, Osaka hits a career-high ace count, with 18, helping her to beat Sofia Kenin 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-1

She'll meet the winner of the next match, Bertens-Kontaveit

With new coachon board for the first time in Brisbane, the No.3 seed was playing injury-free again with her sights set on more silverware across the Australian summer.

In a tense opening set, it was Osaka whose misses proved most costly. She botched four set points, only to surrender it in a tie-break.

But where the 22-year-old may have slumped emotionally at times in the past, a growing maturity was on show as she picked herself up and began to swing more freely in the second set.

Following a string of breaks it was Osaka who took the ascendency.

Again set points went begging - this time three on Kenin's serve - before a backhand pulled the American wide and drew the error to level the match.

Osaka's confidence only surged as she raced through the third set.

Kenin saved one match point with a backhand return winner but an 18th ace from the Japanese star brought up a second opportunity and she closed it out to book a quarter-final clash with sixth seed Kiki Bertens.

"I've never aced so much in my life," Osaka laughed. It took her tally to a tournament-leading 33 aces.

It marked a career-high 13 straight victories for the dual grand slam champion.

But the Japanese gun admitted her arm wrestle exposed what she had to address in her game if she was to again threaten in the season's opening Grand Slam in Melbourne.



"I just think during the pressure moments I just got really tight and made a couple really bad decisions, but I tried to fix that in the second and third set and I think it worked out," she said.

When pressed, Osaka admitted she had to be more aggressive when returning serve after revealing she had been second guessing herself.



"In the second and third set I realised that I should probably just go for my returns and stop being so hesitant," she said.

Bertens ground out a 6-3 2-6 7-5 victory over Estonia'sin two hours and three minutes, her third win from four meetings between the pair.

The Dutchwoman had a strong night on serve, finishing with 10 aces and dropping just six points on her first serve.

Bertens and Osaka have split two previous meetings.

"It's going to be really tough one," Bertens said. "She'll be playing really aggressive."

Should Bertens win that one she could be up for double duty on Saturday. The 28-year-old is through to the women's doubles semi-finals with Ashleigh Barty.

Asked what the Australian was like to play alongside, Bertens' made it clear.

"The best," she said. "I would say she's just such a great person, such a great player. She's so relaxed on court so its's a privilege to play with her."