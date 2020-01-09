Brady humbles top seed Barty

Ashleigh Barty's first singles outing on home soil as the world No.1 is over with qualifier Jennifer Brady springing the upset in the second round of the Brisbane International on Thursday.

The world No.53 qualifier backed up her victory over Maria Sharapova on Tuesday to defeat Barty in straight sets on Pat Rafter Arena 6-4 7-6(4).

It's the first time in three matches 24-year-old Brady has defeated Barty, and her first win over a top 10 opponent.

The American's baseline game was crucial to the win, swinging hard throughout with Barty unable to break her heavier-hitting opponent's rhythm.

"I don't know if it soaked in yet," Brady said. "The previous two times I played Ash last year she got the best of me, I would say pretty convincingly, two sets.

"Today was a bit different. I had definitely a better performance out there today and really happy."





(This year) "I'm stepping on court with a different mentality... I spent a lot of time in the off-season in the gym," @jennifurbrady95 says. "I tried to be as aggressive as possible. I wanted to start fresh every point. Yeah... solid serving stats." #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/rs5prvOVbG

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 9, 2020

Barty didn't take Brady's serve to a break point throughout the match and won just one point off the American's first serve.

"You can call it rust or you can just call it a bit of execution," Barty said.

"For me it was on those returning games. I had probably had half a dozen second serve returns where I failed to make it into the court, in that first set in particular.

"And then Jen grew in confidence. You have to give credit where credit's due.

"But also for me that's probably the only point of the match where I look at and I'm a little bit disappointed in myself and a little bit disappointed with the execution."

Brady won the opening set 6-4 in 36 minutes, claiming the only break of serve of the match in the seventh game of the set.

Neither player could be separated in the second set and in the tie-break it was the American who looked more assured, closing out the match when Barty's backhand landed long.





"For me it was on those return games... Jen grew in confidence. I wasn't able to get into her service games. I give credit where credit is due." -Ashleigh Barty#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/AG2JqUQSDQ

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 9, 2020

Brady's composure in closing out back-to-back wins over Grand Slam champions was evident.

"I think just going out there and knowing that I can win, playing to win instead of just playing to just hang in there or try and just hold my own," Brady said.

"I think just believing in myself, having the confidence in the game, knowing that I am a player who is able to dictate.

"And if I'm able to do that and giving myself the best opportunity at winning and win or lose knowing that I played within myself and believed in myself, I think I'll walk off the court pretty happy."

Brady faces the winner of the second round match between Czech fifth seed Petra Kvitova and fellow qualifier Liudmila Samsonova in the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old Barty remains in the hunt for the doubles title at her hometown event with Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.