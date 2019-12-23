Fun for everyone at Game, Set, SPLASH!

Fans attending Brisbane Tennis 2020 will enjoy plenty more along with the world-class tennis this January.

A new family water park "Game, Set, SPLASH!" with five giant inflatable waterslides is joining the expanded precinct at Queensland Tennis Centre to keep you and your friends cool this summer.

The World Stage will also bring fans cultural entertainment, music and live Smashhdown! kids' game shows on select days of the event to keep the young and young-at-heart entertained.

For the adults, The Treehouse Deck & Bar provides a great new haunt for courtside dining or enjoy the range of food trucks filled with a variety of international delights at your new summer local right here at Brisbane Tennis.

Children 14 and under are free on a Ground Pass for the whole week with a paying adult at Brisbane Tennis. Adult tickets start from $10, so come on in and enjoy the great range of food, beverages and activities on offer.