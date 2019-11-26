Venus Williams joins strongest ever Brisbane International field

Former world No. 1 Venus Williams (USA) has confirmed she will play at Brisbane International 2020 following the release of the full field of players.

Seven time Grand Slam winner, Venus Williams will make her Brisbane debut when the tournament is played January 6-12.

2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens, 2017 Brisbane International champion, Elina Svitolina and 2011 US Open Champion Samantha Stosur are also included in one of the strongest, diverse and exciting line-ups in the tournament's history.

The world No.1 and home favourite Ashleigh Barty leads the Australian charge alongside Fed Cup team member Alja Tomljanovic.

Barty was the first to guarantee her place in the draw, alongside defending champion and World no. 2 Karolina Pliskova plus Australian Open champion and World no.3 Naomi Osaka.

Grand slam champions World No.6 Petra Kvitova (CZE) and World No.17 Angelique Kerber (GER) are also highlighted as drawcards.

Minister for Tourism Industry Development, Kate Jones revealed the full field during Question Time in the Queensland State Parliament today.

"This will be the best line-up in the world in 2020. It will be a blockbuster," Minister Jones said.

"If you're a tennis fan, Brisbane will be the place to be in January.

Venus Williams said she chose to start her season in Brisbane because of the tournament's reputation on Tour.

"After so many years on the tour, it is good to play at new tournaments and experience a different city. Brisbane International is always spoken of so highly among the WTA players and so I wanted to see it for myself," Venus said.

Brisbane International Tournament Director Mark Handley said tennis fans will be spoilt for choice when they visit the tournament in January.

"To be able to add Venus, Sam, Elina and Ajla to an already blockbuster field says a lot about the Brisbane International and the city as a destination to visit.

"Players arrive here at the start of the season fresh from a well earned rest and we are looking forward to showcasing the best of women's tennis with the best match-ups at the Queensland Tennis Centre," Handley said.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the all-star line-up would see residents and visitors descend on the Brisbane International.

"Brisbane's serving up another blockbuster tournament next year, with some of the world's leading tennis stars hitting our tarmac for the 2020 Brisbane International."

Brisbane International 2020 Full Field

Ashleigh Barty (Qld)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Petra Kvitová (CZE)

Kiki Bertens (NED)

Johanna Konta (GBR)

Madison Keys (USA)

Sofia Kenin (USA)

Alison Riske (USA)

Donna Vekic (CRO)

Angelique Kerber (GER)

Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Sloane Stephens (USA)

Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

Danielle Collins (USA)

Su-Wei Hsieu (TPE)

Barbora Strycova (CZE)