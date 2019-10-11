World no.1, 2 and 3 confirmed for expanded Brisbane International

World No.2 and defending champion, Karolina Pliskova (CZE) has confirmed she's heading back to the Brisbane International in 2020 as details of an expanded tournament site were revealed for the Queensland Tennis Centre from January 6-12.

Pliskova, who won the Brisbane International in 2017 and 2019, will start the WTA season in Queensland alongside world No.1 Ashleigh Barty (Qld) and world No.3 Naomi Osaka (JPN).

Pliskova has risen up the rankings throughout 2019 following her title win at Pat Rafter Arena in January and claiming a further three WTA titles.

"I am really looking forward to returning to Brisbane to defend my title. The conditions seem to work in my favour there and I have enjoyed great results. "

"Winning the Brisbane title in 2019 set my season up and I am keen to lift the trophy for a third time in Queensland," Pliskova said.

The WTA Premier Brisbane International will have an increased prize pool in 2020 and players will have improved facilities off-court, further cementing its world-class reputation on the tour.

Tennis fans will enjoy an expanded tournament site which includes a children's water park "Game, Set, Splash", a world stage of cultural entertainment, live shows, increased hospitality options including a new tree covered viewing deck and Tennis activations that inspire families and friends to enjoy the sport together.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the addition of Pliskova to an already top quality draw further cements the Brisbane International as the Women's premium warm up to the Australian Open.

"The Queensland Government has supported the Brisbane International as it has grown into a major international tennis event because it brings visitors to the state, which creates jobs local jobs in tourism," she said.

"Pliskova joins Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka at the tournament - which means the World Number 1, 2 and 3 are coming to the Brisbane International confirming that Queensland is a world-class major events location."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the addition of defending champion Karolina Pliskova to complete a World No. 1, 2 and 3 line-up at the Brisbane International demonstrated the tournament's ability to attract the world's top tennis talent.

"The Brisbane International is a great opener to the WTA season and our full calendar of major events, offering more to see and do in our city," Cr Schrinner said.

"With tickets now on sale, I encourage residents and visitors to secure their chance to see the action live on the court and enjoy the new activities and entertainment on offer at the Queensland Tennis Centre."

Brisbane International Tournament Director, Mark Handley is excited about the new offerings for tennis fans at the 2020 event.

"We are creating a Brisbane International that will suit families, sports enthusiasts and tennis fans. By adding a waterpark we are providing somewhere for children and the young-at-heart to cool off between world-class tennis matches. It will truly become an event that everyone wants to be at this summer", Mr Handley said.

Brisbane International will also partner with new organisations in 2020 to reflect Tennis Australia and Tennis Queensland's commitment to diversity.

Organisers of next April's WOW (Women of the World) Festival in Brisbane will co-host a 'women in sport' brunch with keynote speakers before the Brisbane International final on January 12 whilst Queensland's multicultural arts producer, BEMAC will curate the entertainment on the world stage.

The WTA Premier Brisbane International will take place alongside the men's ATP Cup Brisbane group stage.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster

Brisbane International, a WTA Premier tournament is supported by Tourism and Events Queensland and will be held at Queensland Tennis Centre from 6 to 12 January 2020. For the first time the event will incorporate a children's "Game, Set, Splash" waterpark, treehouse hospitality viewing deck and 'try tennis sessions for all ages.