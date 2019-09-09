No ticketing fees for Brisbane Tennis

Brisbane Tennis fans will save money when tickets go on sale September 16 for the 2020 ATP Cup in Brisbane and the Brisbane International.

A new global partnership between Tennis Australia and Ticketmaster means that fans purchasing tickets for either Brisbane tournaments will not pay a ticketing fee, a first for major sports and entertainment events in Australia.

The ATP Cup Brisbane group stage will bring some of the world's best men's players, in a country v country format, to Pat Rafter Arena from January 3 - 8. The identity of the global superstars coming to Brisbane will be revealed at a special draw on September 16, 2020.

World No.1 and Queenslander, Ashleigh Barty has already confirmed she will play the WTA Brisbane International Premier tournament from January 6-12. The women's tournament will have an increased prize pool for the 2020 event.

"We are fully committed to delivering the best possible experience to our fans, from the moment they decide to buy their ticket, to when they come through the gates," Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia Tennis Australia said.

"Partnering with Ticketmaster gives us another opportunity to offer world-class service to fans at our events across the country as part of the summer of tennis."

"Ticketmaster is very proud to be working with Tennis Australia to revolutionise the way fans access tickets," Maria O'Connor, Managing Director of Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand said.

"Through our partnership, fans will be able to access digital tickets which will ensure a much more personalised experience, while increasing security measures and eliminating ticket fraud."

Tickets for the ATP Cup in Brisbane and Brisbane International will go on sale on ticketmaster.com.au from 16 September 2019.