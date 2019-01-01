Third seed Stephens stumbles at first hurdle

Third seed Sloane Stephens' first match on Pat Rafter Arena in five years is over at the first hurdle.

The 2017 US Open champion was unable to shake the rust as she succumbed 6-4 6-3 to Johanna Konta at the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

In a first-time meeting between the American and the British former world No.4, it was Konta who proved steadier throughout the one-hour, 52-minute affair.

"That was a really tough match. I think the first three games took about half an hour," Konta said. "I'm just very happy I was able to maintain my level consistently throughout."





Game, set, match, JoKo!@JohannaKonta is steady in a 6-4 6-3 triumph over No.3 seed Sloane Stephens, moving her into the 2R to face Aussie Tomljanovic#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/0r4nrN2Dgu

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 1, 2019

A semi-finalist at Australian Open 2016, Konta faces Australian world No.46 Ajla Tomljanovic in a rematch of their Brisbane showdown from the same stage last year, which the Brit won.

Tomljanovic flipped momentum after losing a 24-minute first set, storming home to beat Czech world No.31 Katerina Sinakova, 1-6 6-3 6-0.

"It's always nice to win but I felt kind of scrappy all around," Tomljanovic said after the victory over world No.31 Siniakova.

"I think I was a break down at 40-15 and it was like 26 minutes (into match) and I was like 'oh, my God. It can't get worse than this'.

"I just kind of kept at it. I didn't expect the third to be so kind of quick and easy."





A happy @Ajlatom registers a three-set win in the #BrisbaneTennis 1R and will take on Johanna Konta for a spot in the QFs pic.twitter.com/FI0F6bQoKL

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 1, 2019

Australian No.2wasn't so lucky.

The world No.35 bowed out 6-3 6-3 in her first-round clash with eighth-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Stephens was making her first appearance in Brisbane since falling to Serena Williams in the quarter-finals in 2014.

Despite the early-season setback, Stephens was not getting too down on herself heading into the Australian Open.

"I felt fine. I did all the things I worked on in my off-season, so I can't be too upset," Stephens said.

"Obviously I played Jo, a great player. She played a good match, and obviously the first match of the year is never easy. And so I think I'm just really proud I did all the things that I said I was going to do."

It marked the 27-year-old Konta's 15th career victory over a top 10 opponent and first since knocking over then world No.2 Simona Halep at 2017 Wimbledon.

"I think the most important thing is to keep moving forward," she said. "I'm not trying to recreate something I had. I'm trying to create something new and something better.

"I just keep looking ahead and trusting in the work I do. Nothing is every smooth sailing."