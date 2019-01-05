Melichar/Peschke clinch third doubles title together

Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke are the Brisbane International women's doubles champions after a straight-sets victory over Chinese Taipei sisters Hao-Ching Chan and Latish Chan.

The American-Czech team soared to a 6-1 6-1 victory on the back 24 winners in 57 minutes to land their third doubles title as a team.

With titles in Prague and Tianjin last season, they had also finished runner-up three times, most notably at Wimbledon 2018 to Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Sinakova.

Melichar/Peschke, the No.3 seeds, had avenged that Wimbledon final defeat in the semi-finals over the top seeds before seeing off the No.4 seeds in Saturday's decider.

"Kveta; she's unbelievable, she motivates me every day, she's one of my inspirations and I absolutely love playing with her," Melichar said.

"It's my first time here in Brisbane and I've really enjoyed it.

"I love these roofs so maybe other tournaments can pick up on the roofs, it's a great idea."

Surging to 5-1 in the opening set, Peschke broke Hao-Ching's serve with a clever wrong-footing angled forehand winner to take the opening set 6-1.

The No.3 seeds did not let up in the second set, jumping to 4-1 before landing a fourth straight break of the Chinese Taipei pair's serves for 5-1.

The 43-year-old Peschke served out the contest to seal her 32nd doubles title, having finished runner-up in Brisbane six years ago.

"You guys played amazing," Latisha said. "I'm sure if you keep playing like this you will be No.1."