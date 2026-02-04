Canberra junior crowned Asia-Pacific champion at Australian Open

4 February 2026 | Tennis ACT

Local pathway success as Tommy Camus wins Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14s title.

Canberra’s own Tommy Camus, 14, has claimed the 2026 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Boys’ Singles title, delivering a standout performance on one of tennis’ biggest stages at Melbourne Park.

After an early setback in the group stage, Camus showed resilience and maturity to fight back through the draw, defeating the tournament’s top seed (South Korean, Siyun Kim) in two straight sets in the final (6-1, 6-4). The victory marks a significant milestone for the young Canberran and highlights the strength of local development pathways in the ACT.

Camus is a member of Torrens Tennis Club, where he began playing tennis at just two years of age. He has progressed through Tennis Australia’s performance pathway based in the ACT, coached by his father. He has represented the ACT in the Bruce Cup, Pizzey Cup and Australian Teams Championships, and has contested multiple finals at 12U and 14U National Championships.

The win follows a challenging year for Camus, who spent four months sidelined after breaking his foot in a tournament in France. He prepared for the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14s event with three weeks in Melbourne, competing in four Open men’s tournaments.

“This is an incredible achievement for Tommy and a proud moment for our tennis community,” said Mark La Brooy, CEO of Tennis ACT.

“To see a local junior compete – and win – on the Australian Open stage is inspiring for young players across the ACT. Tommy is a great player, who works hard and has a wonderful attitude. We can’t wait to see what’s next”

The result reinforces Tennis ACT’s commitment to growing participation and strengthening performance pathways – from first racquet to high performance – ensuring more ACT juniors have the chance to chase big stages in the future.