Kids Tennis Day Returns 8 January!

6 January 2026 | Tennis ACT

Join the fun at Kids Tennis Day , a family-friendly event held at the Workday Canberra International, packed with free activities and entertainment for kids of all ages. Kids go free, and all activities are FREE!

Event Schedule

Gates open: 9:30am

Matches commence: 10:30am

Fan Zone (10am–3pm): Pop Tennis & Hot Shots

Face painting: 11am–3pm

Racquet giveaways: 11am, 12pm & 1pm

Ice block giveaways: roaming from 11am–4pm

Perfect for a fun-filled day out with the whole family!

Location: 3 Riggall Pl, Lyneham, ACT 2602