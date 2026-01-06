Menu

6 January 2026 | Tennis ACT

Join the fun at Kids Tennis Day, a family-friendly event held at the Workday Canberra International, packed with free activities and entertainment for kids of all ages. Kids go free, and all activities are FREE!
 
Event Schedule
  • Gates open: 9:30am
  • Matches commence: 10:30am
  • Fan Zone (10am–3pm): Pop Tennis & Hot Shots
  • Face painting: 11am–3pm
  • Racquet giveaways: 11am, 12pm & 1pm
  • Ice block giveaways: roaming from 11am–4pm

Perfect for a fun-filled day out with the whole family!

Location: 3 Riggall Pl, Lyneham, ACT 2602
 

Latest

View more
© Copyright 2026 Tennis Australia
WP 6.8.5, 9 queries in 0.375 seconds.