Join the fun at Kids Tennis Day, a family-friendly event held at the Workday Canberra International, packed with free activities and entertainment for kids of all ages. Kids go free, and all activities are FREE!
Event Schedule
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Gates open: 9:30am
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Matches commence: 10:30am
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Fan Zone (10am–3pm): Pop Tennis & Hot Shots
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Face painting: 11am–3pm
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Racquet giveaways: 11am, 12pm & 1pm
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Ice block giveaways: roaming from 11am–4pm
Perfect for a fun-filled day out with the whole family!
Location: 3 Riggall Pl, Lyneham, ACT 2602
Secure your tickets: Tickets for Canberra International 2026 | 4-10 Jan 2026 | Canberra Tennis Centre