Thursday 18 December 2025
Former world No.4 Kei Nishikori, former world No.7 David Goffin and Australia’s Destanee Aiava and Alex Bolt are among the players set to feature at the Workday Canberra International 2026 from 4 to 10 January at the Canberra International Tennis Centre.
Known for showcasing many of the world’s best alongside the next generation of global superstars, the combined ATP 125 and WTA 125 tournament will offer an increased total prize pool of AUD $700,000 in 2026.
Nishikori, a US Open finalist and quarterfinalist at the other three majors who holds 12 ATP singles titles, will compete in the qualifying draw when play begins from 2 January.
“I’m looking forward to starting my season in Canberra, a city I’ve never been to before but very much looking forward to visiting,” Nishikori said.
“I have heard only great things about the event and with Fonseca winning last year, then I know it will be a strong field assembled for the event.”
Goffin is the biggest name in the men’s singles main draw. A Grand Slam quarterfinalist at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, he will return to Canberra for the second time.
“I’m delighted to be heading back to Australia’s capital city for the Canberra International,” Goffin said.
“I have fond memories from my last trip there in 2024 and I’m looking forward to kicking off my 2026 season in such a great city.”
Luca Nardi is the highest-ranked player in the ATP Challenger draw. The Italian notched a breakthrough win over world No.1 Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2024 and has several ATP Challenger titles to his name.
Four of the eight players in action at this week’s ATP Next Gen Finals – Australian Open 2023 junior champion Alexander Blockx, Dino Prizmic, Nicolai Budkov Kjaer and Justin Engel – will also compete in the men’s competition.
The WTA 125 event is headlined by Swiss star Simona Waltert, who arrives in Canberra in career best form. She is a WTA doubles title winner and was part of the Swiss team that won the Billie Jean King Cup in 2022.
Former top 50 Frenchwoman Diane Parry also returns to Canberra, while Australian favourite Destanee Aiava and Alex Bolt will play in the main draw.
Tournament Director Lawrence Robertson is thrilled with the playing field for 2026.
“Once again, the field that will assemble here in January really demonstrates exactly what the Workday Canberra International is all about,” Robertson said.
“Canberra will host some of the games established stars, while showcasing the game’s next generation of superstars, underpinning our position as Canberra’s premier summer sporting event.
“The standout story last summer was Brazil’s Joao Fonseca who arrived in Canberra fresh from winning the ATP Next Gen Finals and dominated the week without dropping a set. Fonseca now boasts a career-high ranking of 24. Following in his footsteps are four of the eight ATP Next Gen players, all aged under 20, and we can expect the same explosive, high quality tennis from this group.
“This is where the stars of tomorrow launch their careers, and we are lucky to witness it firsthand.”
Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said, “We encourage locals and visitors alike to come down and experience world-class tennis up close and personal. Fans can enjoy a wide range of local food and beverages throughout the week, while the Fan Zone will be buzzing with activity, including Pop Tennis and free tennis experiences for all ages.
“The popular Kids Tennis Day will return on Thursday 8 January, following its hugely successful debut in 2025. And don’t miss the 1 Point Slam during the tournament’s semifinals day on Friday 9 January. The winner will earn automatic entry into the AO’s 1 Point Slam qualifying round in Melbourne with the ultimate chance to compete for $1 million.”
The Workday Canberra International is expected to generate $2 million in economic impact to the ACT and surrounding region. The event would not be made possible without the support from local partners and businesses, including the ACT Government, Events ACT, Workday and many more. The event is also made possible by a dedicated ballkid squad and volunteer workforce.
Tickets start from $23 and entry is free for kids. For more details visit www.canberrainternational.com.au.
WTA 125
Simona Waltert – No. 86
Moyuka Uchijima – No. 94
Polina Kudermetova – No. 104
Lucia Bronzetti – No. 108
Mayar Sherif – No. 109
Madison Brengle – No. 115 SR
Zhuoxuan Bai – No. 122 SR
Dianne Perry – No. 124
Joanna Garland – No. 125
Hanne Vandewinkel – No. 126
Tamara Korpatsch – No. 127
Yue Yuan – No. 128
Nikola Bartunkova – No. 129
Alina Korneeva – No. 129 SR
Marina Stakusic – No. 130
Lanlana Tararudee – No. 134
Lucrezia Stefanini – No. 140
Lola Radivojevic – No. 141
Dominika Salkova – No. 146
Darja Vidmanova – No. 148
ATP 125
Luca Nardi – No. 87
Vit Kopriva – No. 102
Tomas Barrios Vera – No. 109
Yoshihito Nishioka – No. 111
Brandon Holt – No. 113
Alexander Blockx – No. 116
David Goffin – No. 118
Dusan Lajovic – No. 119
Nicolas Jarry – No. 121
Dino Prizmic – No. 122
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer – No. 132
Roberto Carballes Baena – No. 133
Sebastian Ofner – No. 134
Kyrian Jacquet – No. 137
Lukas Klein – No. 140
Ugo Blanchet – No. 142
Colton Smith – No. 144
Sho Shimabukuro – No. 145
Mark Lajal – No. 146
Matteo Gigante – No. 148
Jaime Faria – No. 149
Daniel Elahi Galan – No. 150
Justin Engel – No. 195
Workday Canberra International fast facts
- The Workday Canberra International is the ACT and region’s premier international tennis event
- The tournament will be held from 4 to 10 January 2026
- 100 local ballkids will volunteer their time over the week
- 80 volunteers will join the events team
- 75 local, interstate and international officials will work at the tournament
- The players, officials and support teams will contribute to more than 3000 room nights
- More than 15,000 fans are expected through the gates during the tournament
- Former champions include Hubert Hurkacz (POL – career high No.6); Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER – career high No.16); Andreas Seppi (ITA – career high No.18); Jordan Thompson (AUS – career high No.26), Marton Fucsovics (HUN) – career high of No.31, Katie Boulter (GBR – career high No.23)
- Defending Workday Canberra International champions are Joao Fonseca (currently ranked No.24) and Aoi Ito (career high 82)
- Former participants also include Grand Slam champions and finalists such as Ash Barty (AUS – career high No.1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE – career high No.3), Jannik Sinner (ITA – career high No.1) and Denis Shapovalov (CAN – career high No.10) amongst many more top 100 players.
For further media information please contact:
Rochelle Kahlefeldt, Tennis Australia; [email protected] or 0418412527