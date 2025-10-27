Now’s your chance to secure your seat at the Capital’s premier tennis event!
The Workday Canberra International brings world-class tennis to the capital, where rising stars take their first steps toward global glory. From international contenders to homegrown heroes, this is your chance to see the future of tennis unfold right here in Canberra.
Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now
Stay up to date by heading to our Workday Canberra International Website, and following us on Facebook and Instagram.
*Tickets are limited and will be available to purchase via InTix. For more information on ticketing details or if you encounter any booking issues, please visit InTix here or send an email to [email protected].