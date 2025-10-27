Tickets are now on sale for the Workday Canberra International 2026!

27 October 2025 | Tennis ACT

Now’s your chance to secure your seat at the Capital’s premier tennis event!

The Workday Canberra International brings world-class tennis to the capital, where rising stars take their first steps toward global glory. From international contenders to homegrown heroes, this is your chance to see the future of tennis unfold right here in Canberra.

Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now

Purchase tickets

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