Tennis ACT call for Board Nominations

19 September 2025 | Tennis ACT

The Nominations Committee and Tennis ACT Board of Directors are calling for nominations from candidates who are passionate and motivated to lead the organisation through an exciting time for the sport.

Beyond ensuring the good governance of the organisation, elected Directors will play a significant role overseeing the implementation of our strategy as well as supporting our staff, volunteers and stakeholders through new opportunities and challenges as we work to engage more in our sport in the ACT and region.

There are two positions up for election by the Members this year. All positions are for a term of three years. The Tennis ACT Board and Nominations committee endorses two current General Director being re-elected (Ann Landrigan and Adam Bartlett).

The skills priorities of the Board being sought are:

A person with a strong legal background, deep experience and credibility in modernising constitutional frameworks; working across sport to enhance governance; and experience with integrity items capable of logically working through. The person should also have experience in community clubs, grassroots tennis and building strong relationships.

A person with a strong background in accounting and finance and in developing and applying risk management frameworks; as well as significant experience on Finance and Audit Committees and Board of Director Experience. The person should also have experience in community clubs, grassroots tennis and building strong relationships.

These priorities have been set considering our skills matrix which better aligns Tennis ACT Board Director competencies with our strategic plan and objectives. Both Adam and Ann are key members of various subcommittees. Adam is a key member of the Integrity Committee and has compiled detailed research on the Redress Scheme (intellectual property which is critical to ongoing engagement with the Commonwealth in relation to the Redress Scheme). Adam is also the current President of Yarralumla Tennis Club. Ann is the Chair of the Finance, Risk and Audit Committee (FRAC) and assists navigating the organisation through a financial and risk management. Ann was previously the President of Turner Tennis Club.

Please note the Tennis ACT Board: Basic Requirements—these are considered to be ‘must haves’ for all Directors. It is critical for all Tennis ACT Directors:

to be financially literate (comfortable with P and L Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flows at a minimum)

to understand and accept director duties and governance basics (confidentiality, conflict of interest, due diligence, board room etiquette, separation of board vs management responsibilities etc) This can come from other relevant Board experience or through educations such as AICD courses

to satisfy working with vulnerable people (WWVP) check and police check requirements and understand the imperatives of member protection

to hold a valid Director Identification Number issued by Australian Business Registry Services

to reinforce the culture and values of the organisation in the way they operate including having high personal integrity, a communication style that fosters constructive debate

to have the time and capacity to do the work required

to have a genuine connection with tennis

to be contemporary and future facing in considering Tennis ACT’s strategic direction and execution, which involves effective stakeholder communication.

The Tennis ACT Board (excluding Ann Landrigan and Adam Bartlett) has also informed us that it unanimously supports Ann Landrigan and Adam Bartlett for re-election this year. The Tennis ACT Board considers both Ann and Adam make a significant contribution to the Board across multiple dimensions.

The Tennis ACT Board has a strong desire to maintain consistency in leadership considering an ever-changing landscape in both tennis and the modern world. In addition, the Tennis ACT Board must maintain its commitment to its diversity policy to have 40% women, 40% men and 20% either, which is consistent with the Mandatory Sports Governance Principles set out by Sport Australia (formerly the Australian Sports Commission). This is also necessary to comply with the policies of the ACT Government, which are linked to ACT Government funding.

For completeness, Tennis ACT acknowledges that Ben Fuller’s current term as a Board Appointed Director is also coming to an end. Ben is however eligible for re-appointment by the Board in accordance with clause 26.3 (b) and (c) of the Constitution. At the Board Meeting in October, the Board will consider his re-appointment. The Tennis ACT Nominations committee (which Ben Fuller has removed himself from in the meantime) endorses him being re-appointed. Ben constantly displays Tennis’ values and meets the basic requirements possessing all the ‘must have’ elements whilst also addressing the skills priorities of the Board. Ben is a Partner at Minter Ellison and brings strength in construction, property, planning and environmental law. Ben also a member of the Tennis Australia National Governance Working Group.

A copy of the nomination form can be downloaded HERE

Alternatively, interested individuals may request a copy of the form by contacting Laura Blundell on

(02) 6160 7000 or [email protected]

We will ask all candidates to send / return their nomination forms in person at the Tennis ACT offices or via email to [email protected] no later than 4pm on Wednesday 15 October 2025.