The Tennis ACT Awards were held at QT Hotel, with over 120 guests from across the tennis community gathering to celebrate a year of growth, achievement and connection.
The evening recognised outstanding contributions from coaches, officials, players, schools, clubs and volunteers, highlighting the people who make tennis thrive in the ACT and region.
Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said the awards showcased the strength of the community at every level of the sport.
“With 16 awards presented, it was fantastic to celebrate the people, programs and achievements that continue to make tennis such a welcoming and successful sport in the ACT and Region.”
A highlight of the evening was the induction of Brent Larkham into the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame, becoming the 15th recipient. Larkham’s career as a player and coach has spanned decades, and his contribution to the growth of the game in the ACT has left a lasting legacy.
2025 Tennis ACT Award Winners:
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Coaching Excellence – Performance: Monique Adamczak
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Coaching Excellence – Development: Frank Calabria, Rising Star Tennis Academy
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Coaching Excellence – Club: Owen Peemoeller, On the Line Tennis
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Coaching Excellence – Assistant: Jack Lockley, Canberra School of Tennis
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Excellence in Officiating: Liam Saadat
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Junior Athlete of the Year – Female: Piyushi Bandara
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Junior Athlete of the Year – Male: Ewan Duff
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Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability: Matthew Leggett
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Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative: Pink Tennis
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Most Outstanding School: Holy Trinity Primary School
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Junior Club Player of the Year: Logan Wicks
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Adult Club Player of the Year: Nathan Franklin, Weston Creek Tennis Club
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Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master: Ros Balodis
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ACT Player of the Year: Ashleigh Simes
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Volunteer Achievement Award: Johnny Swientek, Weston Creek Tennis Club
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Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue: Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club