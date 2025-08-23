Champions On and Off the Court Honoured at Tennis ACT Awards 2025

23 August 2025 | Tennis ACT

The Tennis ACT Awards were held at QT Hotel, with over 120 guests from across the tennis community gathering to celebrate a year of growth, achievement and connection.

The evening recognised outstanding contributions from coaches, officials, players, schools, clubs and volunteers, highlighting the people who make tennis thrive in the ACT and region.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said the awards showcased the strength of the community at every level of the sport.

“With 16 awards presented, it was fantastic to celebrate the people, programs and achievements that continue to make tennis such a welcoming and successful sport in the ACT and Region.”

A highlight of the evening was the induction of Brent Larkham into the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame, becoming the 15th recipient. Larkham’s career as a player and coach has spanned decades, and his contribution to the growth of the game in the ACT has left a lasting legacy.

2025 Tennis ACT Award Winners: