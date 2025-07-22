ACT Juniors Compete in Tennis Australia 14&U European Tour

22 July 2025 | Tennis ACT

ACT’s Piyushi Bandara and Tommy Campus are currently competing in a 26-day Tennis Australia European Tour through Austria and Germany.

The tour features some of Australia’s top 14&U players and includes three major tournaments – two in Austria and one in Germany. The pair are travelling with six players from other states, along with two coaches.

Piyushi’s best result so far has been a singles quarter final in Furstenfeld, Austria. Tommy reached a singles quarter final and doubles semi final in Kufstein, Austria.

The players are now in Germany for their final event and will return home on July 29.

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