Wendy and Sam: Leading the Way for Women and Girls in Tennis ACT and Region

2 July 2025 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT is proud to spotlight two inspiring figures who are shaping the future of tennis in the ACT and region – Wendy Grant and Samantha Henry. Through their involvement in national leadership programs, both individuals have demonstrated the incredible value of strong female voices in our sport, on and off the court.

Wendy Grant

Wendy Grant’s tennis journey began on the country courts of Victoria, but it is her deep-rooted contribution to the Queanbeyan tennis community that truly stands out. Since moving to the region in the late ‘90s, Wendy has become a cornerstone of her club – first as a player, then a committee member, and now as club president.

Despite initial hesitation, Wendy joined the inaugural Women Leaders in Tennis (WLIT) program. “I thought, ‘What could I possibly learn?’ But I’m so glad I did – it was refreshingly different,” she said. In a small group from the ACT and region, Wendy found an environment that allowed for honest conversations and meaningful connection.

Her Action Learning Project focused on adolescent girls, combining tennis sessions with personal development workshops, and was supported by fellow program alum Sam Henry. The initiative brought in guest speakers such as nutritionists and tech leaders, reflecting Wendy’s belief that sport is a platform for holistic growth.

“The program gave me the confidence to advocate for facility upgrades and new offerings, like pickleball. We’ve since seen hard court usage almost double,” she shared. Wendy was later appointed to the Tennis ACT Board and even won the ‘Queanbeyan Citizen of the Year’ award for 2025, a testament to her ongoing impact.

She urges others to get involved: “You don’t have to do every module to gain something meaningful. Just do what you can – it’s worth it.”

Samantha Henry

At just 17, Samantha Henry is already leaving a lasting impression on the tennis landscape in the ACT and region. Her journey began with social tennis in Year 5 and grew into squad training, private coaching, and club competition in Queanbeyan. Her club president – none other than Wendy – nominated her for the Learn 2 Lead program, recognising Sam’s dedication and potential.

“The program really helped me grow into myself,” Sam said. “I was already coaching but Learn 2 Lead gave me the confidence to connect with people across Tennis ACT and Tennis Australia.”

Her action project – a Girls Bring a Friend Come-and-Try Day – will be held during the club’s 140th anniversary celebrations this spring. “We’ll have music, food, and coaching for all ball stages. It’s a great way to introduce girls to tennis in a fun, social way.”

Since completing the program, Sam has gone from being a ball kid to MCing the Women and Girls Breakfast at the Workday Canberra International. She also became the youngest-ever finalist for the Tennis ACT Volunteer Achievement Award and continues to mentor younger participants.

“It’s not just about tennis – it’s about learning to lead in all areas of life. I’d recommend Learn 2 Lead to any girl who wants to build confidence and make a difference.”

Tennis ACT’s CEO Mark La Brooy states, “Wendy and Sam are a great example of what can come from considered programs being delivered well. Both the Women Leaders in Tennis program and Learn 2 Lead have developed some wonderful leaders within the region at a grass-roots level along with numerous actionable programs that will continue to shape the way our game is played in the ACT and region. Wendy has also continued to expand her role within the region, now as a Director on the Board of Tennis ACT, while Sam continues to mentor others within her club and the Learn to Lead program. They say, you can’t be what you can’t see. Well, Wendy and Sam are certainly shining lights for future female leaders.”

Together, Wendy and Sam represent two generations of women making tennis more inclusive, empowering, and inspiring. Through leadership, mentorship, and a shared passion for the game, they are helping pave the way for future women and girls in tennis across the ACT and region.