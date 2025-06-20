Little Champions take the court as Red Ball Rally launches with support from the Canberra Southern Cross Club

20 June 2025 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT is excited to announce the launch of Red Ball Rally, Powered by Hot Shots – the ACT region’s biggest and most exciting entry-level tennis competition for children aged 5 to 8+.

Families can choose a time and location that works best for them, with flexible days and session times offered at each participating venue.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy “Red Ball Rally is about more than just tennis – it’s about confidence, community, and getting kids excited to be active. We’re proud to offer this program at 18 venues across the ACT & Region. This program is designed to be inclusive, engaging, and designed around what works for families. Across the venues, the coaches might have slightly different ways of delivering Red Ball Rally, but they all share the same core values of respect, fair play, support and positive attitudes”.

La Brooy continued “Red Ball Rally is designed to get our junior players involved in match play – a progression from their Hot Shots sessions where they have built up their skills and confidence, it’s a chance for them to take the next step on the pathway”.

“We’re delighted to have the support of the Canberra Southern Cross Club for this initiative. The Canberra Southern Cross Club exemplifies a strong commitment to community engagement, particularly in fostering opportunities for junior participation”.

Red Ball Rally is designed not with a focus on winning or losing, but on creating a positive and supportive environment where children can build strong foundations in entry-level competition. In addition to their broader support, the Canberra Southern Cross Club is also sponsoring weekly Sportsmanship Awards at each venue. These awards will recognise players who demonstrate outstanding attitude and respect on court, with recipients receiving a meal voucher generously provided by Henry’s Family Restaurants. Canberra Southern Cross Club CEO Matt Walshe, “At the Canberra Southern Cross Club, we’re passionate about supporting programs that nurture not just athletic skills, but character, community, and family values. The Red Ball Rally is a fantastic initiative that promotes sportsmanship and inclusion, and we’re proud to play a part in recognising the young players who lead by example.”

Registration is now open for Term 3 and Term 4, with a special bonus on offer – all registered participants will go into the draw to win a family trip to the Australian Open 2026.

To get involved, families simply need to book a Hot Shots class with their local coach and ask about how to join Red Ball Rally at their venue.

Red Ball Rally Venues

Amaroo

Belconnen Tennis Club

Bungendore Park Tennis Club

Braddon Tennis Club

Braidwood Tennis Club

Campbell Tennis Club

Canberra Grammar

Gold Creek School

Hume Tennis Club Yass

Kaleen District Tennis Club

Kippax Tennis Club

Melba Tennis Club

Murrumbateman Tennis Club

North Woden Tennis Club

Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club

Tennis World Canberra

The Pines Tennis Club

Weston Creek Tennis Club

For more information on Red Ball Rally visit > Red Ball Rally | Compete | Tennis ACT