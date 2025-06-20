ACT Indigenous Tennis Carnival 2025

20 June 2025 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT proudly hosted the ACT Indigenous Tennis Carnival on 11 June, celebrating culture, community and connection through sport.

Held in collaboration with Culture on the Move, Traditional Core and Tennis World Canberra, the event welcomed 38 students who immersed themselves in a day of culturally rich and active experiences.

Students took part in boomerang throwing, a racquet painting workshop, traditional games and tennis coaching, before showcasing their new skills in a fun match play session to finish the day.

The carnival brought together energy, learning and joy in a vibrant atmosphere, and highlighted the power of sport to connect young people to culture.

Thank you to all the cultural organisations, schools and volunteers who made the day possible.

Photos below: