Learn 2 Lead Graduation

19 June 2025 | Tennis ACT

Back row (left to right): Megan Hara, Olivia Hawkins, Mehar Jhajj, Jusmeh Kaur

Front row (left to right): Jasmeet Goraya, Aarumi Mishra, Ella Duve, Leila Warwick, Josie Heffernan

Absent (Oshini Gunaratne)

On Sunday 15 June, this year’s ACT Learn 2 Lead participants came together for their final face to face workshop and graduation. While it was cold and foggy outside, the reunion was heart-warming, and the day’s activities were eagerly anticipated.

The girls made bracelets for each other, learnt how leadership styles differ and how they can complement each other in a team environment. They braved a session of impromptu storytelling in front of the group and ran through their graduation presentations to familiarise themselves with the AV equipment.

Before lunch, we headed to the courts for some POP Tennis fun! There were lots of laughs and we were thankful to have use of the indoor courts, because outside it poured with rain. We invited past participants from 2023/ 2024 to come for POP tennis and stay for lunch, and were so pleased to have Samantha Henry and Audrey Fiddy join us!

A fun photo session after lunch helped to calm some nerves, then we started to welcome our guests. It was wonderful to see so many proud family members attending the celebration.

We were so impressed by the hard work and preparation evident in everyone’s graduation presentations. Each graduate shared a bit about their Learn 2 Lead journey and detailed plans for their Action Learning Projects.

One of the participants, Oshini Gunaratne, couldn’t attend in person as she was competing overseas, but sent a heart-felt message to the group and updated us on her Action Learning Project.

We are so proud of these young people and the tremendous effort they have put in over the past 2 months. We are so excited to support their leadership journeys in tennis and beyond and cannot wait to see the change they create for women and girls in their tennis communities.